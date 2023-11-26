Elena Knows ending explained: What really happened to Rita?

Elena Knows premiered on Netflix on Friday, November 24, and it has garnered attention with its engaging narrative and heartbreaking climax.

The Argentinian thriller revolves around the events that transpire when an aging mother battling Parkison’s disease tries to solve the mystery surrounding her daughter’s sudden death. Elena Knows is based on Claudia Pinero’s critically acclaimed novel of the same name, which the author described as a tribute to her mother and highlights the challenges associated with caring for older people.

The film is directed by Anani Berneni, who rose to fame with the 2005 drama A Year Without Love, and produced by Belen Boschele. Elena Knows is headlined by Mercedes Morán as Elena and Érica Rivas as Rita, her daughter. The supporting cast includes Mey Scápola, Marcos Ferrante, Miranda de la Serna, Marcos Montes, and Monica Gonzaga.

What happens to Elena at the end?

Elena Knows is the story of Elena, a caring mother batting Parkison’s disease. Her world is turned upside down when Rita, her daughter, is found dead in a church, and the police claim that she died by suicide. She refuses to accept the police’s version and suspects foul play.

Elena accuses a student of bullying her daughter, implying that these actions resulted in her death. However, she soon realizes that there was no foul play at all.

She then visits the church where Rita died and accuses Juan, the priest, of supporting her illusions about the afterlife, thereby encouraging her to end her life.

Meanwhile, flashback sequences highlight that Rita was distraught when a doctor told her that she would have to take extensive care of Elena as her condition was getting worse. It is also suggested that she wanted to send her mother to a nursing home. Elena eventually accepts that Rita died by suicide and decides to move on even though this isn’t easy for her, given her failing health.

Elena Knows ending explained: Who kills Rita in Elena Knows?

The film essentially plays out as a thriller, with the protagonist believing that her daughter was murdered. However, it is eventually revealed that Rita ended her life because of her unstable relationship with her mother. In the film’s final act, Elena visits her daughter’s closest friend to "seek comfort."

A still from Elena Knows. (Image via Netflix)

However, the meeting does not go as planned as she reveals that Rita died by suicide as she was worried about Elena’s worsening condition and did not want to take care of her. The same was implied in a flashback sequence where a doctor tells Rita she would have to become her "mother’s mother."

Following the revelation and shattered, Elena accepts the truth while Rita’s friend tries to console her by saying she did whatever she could to be a good mother.

Where to watch Elena Knows?

The film was released in theaters on November 16 and is now available to stream on Netflix. However, viewers need to subscribe to the platform to watch the movie.

A still from Elena Knows. (Image via Netflix)

A standard monthly subscription with ads costs $6.99. Meanwhile, the ad-free version costs $15.49. Viewers might also want to explore the premium plan, which costs $22.9 monthly if it fits the budget.

