What movies are leaving Netflix in December 2023? Segregated according to date

As the holiday season gets closer, Netflix users will have to say goodbye to some of their favorite movies and shows starting December 1, 2023. Some of the titles leaving the platform include A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish, About Last Night, American Made, and Arrival.

For a lot of fans, this may seem like the end of an era and for them, it might be a month of goodbyes with several films leaving the streaming giant. These include films like Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour, Mission: Impossible, and the classic movie Jaws.

What shows and movies are Leaving Netflix in December 2023?

A still from A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish (Image via Netflix)

December 1, 2023:

The films and TV shows leaving Netflix on the first day of December are as follows:

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish (2019)

About Last Night (2014)

American Made (2017)

Arrival (2016)

Baby Dolls (2019)

Basketball Wives (Season 1-2)

Cut Bank (2014)

Dear John (2010)

Effie Gray (2014)

Fences (2016)

Groundhog Day (1993)

High End Yaariyan (2019)

Hook (1991)

Jindua (2017)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Lakeeran (2016)

LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Mahi NRI (2017)

Matilda (1996)

New in Town (2009)

Peppermint (2018)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Qismat (2018)

Rainbow Time (2016)

Sad Hill Unearthed (2017)

S*x and the City 2 (2010)

S*x and the City: The Movie (2008)

Solace (2015)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Superbad (2007)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Takers (2010)

Teefa in Trouble (2018)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The Devil’s Own (1997)

The Guest (2018)

The Happytime Murders (2018)

The Punisher (2004)

Thug Life (2017)

Transporter 3 (2008)

U-Turn (2020)

Up in the Air (2009)

Vertical Limit (2000)

December 2, 2023

Only one film is set to leave the platform on December 2.

For the Love of Spock is leaving the site (Image via Netflix)

For the Love of Spock (2016)

December 3, 2023

Between Maybes (2019)

Brother in Love (2019)

Bygones Be Bygones (2017)

Deliha 2 (2018)

Kids on the Block (2019)

Locked on You (2018)

My Travel Buddy 2 (2018)

The Best of Me (2014)

December 5, 2023

Like December 2, 2023, the fifth day of the month will also see only one film leaving Netflix

You Are My Home (2020)

December 6, 2023

One in a Billion is based on Satnam Singh Bhamara (Image via IMDb)

Hymn of Death (Season 1)

One in a Billion (2016)

December 7, 2023

100 Days My Prince (Season 1)

Ava (2020)

Zumbo’s Just Desserts (Season 2)

December 8, 2023

100 Days My Prince (2018)

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Other People (2016)

December 9, 2023

Kalel, 15 (2019)

December 10, 2023

A still from Children of Adam (Image via IMDb)

Children of Adam (2020)

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives (2017)

Funny Boy (2020)

Juman (2019)

Just The Way You Are (2016)

Once Upon a Time (2019)

She’s the One (2013)

The Panti Sisters (2019)

December 11, 2023

Asperger’s Are Us (2016)

AV: The Hunt (2020)

December 13, 2023

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (2022)

December 14, 2023

Tammy (2014)

December 15, 2023

The Reason I Jump came out in 2021 (Image via Prime Video)

The Reason I Jump (2021)

Sand Storm (2016)

The Hills (Seasons 1-2)

Vanjagar Ulagam (2018)

December 16, 2023

Andhadhun (2018)

Bwakaw (2012)

December 17, 2023

Ashes of Love (Season 1)

Lilli (2018)

Love You to the Stars and Back (2017)

Sakaling Maging Tayo (2019)

December 18, 2023

Guest House (2020)

December 20, 2023:

Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum (2020)

Twice Upon A Time (Season 1)

December 21, 2023

Back of the Net (2019)

December 22, 2023

Sing 2 (2021)

December 28, 2023

A still from Us (Image via IMDb)

Da Kath & Kim Code

Kath & Kimderella

Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials

Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4

Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions

December 29, 2023

The Adventures of Puss in Boots (Seasons 1-6)

December 31, 2023

Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour (2018)

Us (2019)

Why do shows leave Netflix?

Netflix shows leave because of licensing agreements. Since it uses a licensing model, it borrows content from studios worldwide. When a licensing agreement ends, Netflix checks if they can still have the rights to a certain title.

The library of shows is always changing, with some leaving and new ones coming in. Some shows might come back in the future, while others go to different platforms.

How do I see what's leaving Netflix?

Check out the Details page for a TV show or movie, or just keep an eye on the top of the screen when it starts playing.

Netflix will show a message saying when content will be leaving at the end of the month. To make sure fans don't miss out on their favorites, they'd need to check the "Last day to watch" notifications.

December 2023 says goodbye to some beloved movies and shows.