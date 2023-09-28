7 must-watch movies leaving Netflix in October 2023

Although it is pretty much a monthly affair by now, it is always bittersweet to learn about good movies leaving Netflix. It should be noted here that this is a standard practice for most streaming platforms and is mostly related to licensing agreements. This means that every now and then, subscribers may search for titles that they had previously seen on the platform only to find that they are no longer available for streaming.

To give subscribers time to watch the movies before they are removed, Netflix does include a notice on the film's page stating the last date it will be available for streaming on the platform. However, unless subscribers keep a check on each individual title on their must-watch list, it is easy to miss it.

Like every month, there are quite a few movies that will be removed from Netflix in October 2023, including some beloved classics that cinephiles wouldn't want to miss out on.

Rocky, Till Death, and 5 other movies that Netflix subscribers should binge-watch before time runs out

1) Rocky (1976)

Directed by John G. Avildsen, Rocky will no longer be available for streaming on Netflix starting October 2023. The success of this beloved sports drama helped boost Sylvester Stallone's acting career and made him a worldwide star.

The story, also written by Stallone, focuses on a small-time boxer who puts everything on the line when he gets an opportunity to prove his worth in the ring against the world heavyweight champion.

This rags-to-riches story makes viewers want to root for the underdog. Moreover, Stallone doesn't hold back in his performance, which earned him much praise from movie lovers and critics alike. The movie's iconic theme song still finds considerable mention in pop-culture references.

2) The Breakfast Club (1985)

It is disappointing that The Breakfast Club is one of the movies leaving Netflix next month. Often regarded as one of the best coming-of-age movies of all time, it focuses on five high school students who are different from one another. However, when they have to spend detention together, they realize that they have a lot more in common than they thought and end up becoming friends.

Well-written and executed, the movie is thoroughly enjoyable. In addition, there is something endearing about the characters, flawed as they may be, that helps keep the audience invested.

3) A League of Their Own (1992)

Another movie leaving Netflix in October is this star-studded sports comedy that shares a fictionalized account of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Viewers are sure to see familiar faces in the cast, including Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell, and Bill Pullman, among others.

The narrative focuses on the players of a women's baseball team and their manager, Jimmy, a former star who is an alcoholic. The cast does a wonderful job bringing their characters to life. It is an entertaining movie with plenty of memorable moments and witty dialogue.

4) Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Based on Tom Clancy's novel, this is another gem that will be leaving Netflix soon. Clancy has a knack for writing engaging espionage stories, and his attention to detail comes through in this well-acted and beautifully executed thriller.

Starring Harrison Ford in the lead, the story focuses on a newly appointed Deputy Director of Intelligence, Jack Ryan, who uncovers an illegal operation at play within the CIA to weed out drug cartels. He wants justice to be served, but it may come at a price that could cost him his job and life.

The premise is interesting, and the tension is palpable, which enables the narrative to hold the viewer's attention throughout the movie. This is one of those bingeable movies on Netflix that keeps the viewer guessing till the end.

5) Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

Out of all the movies leaving Netflix in October, this is the one that Star Trek fans will miss the most. Directed by J. J. Abrams, the story follows the crew of the Starship Enterprise as they hunt down Khan Noonien Singh (Benedict Cumberbatch), a one-man weapon of mass destruction.

It is the sequel to Star Trek (2009). Chris Pine is back as Captain James T. Kirk in this enthralling movie that has more than enough cinematically-shot action sequences to keep the audience entertained. Other actors such as Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Anton Yelchin, and John Cho also return to the roles they played in Star Trek.

It ever so happens with sci-fi films that the narrative falls behind when compared to the visual effects. However, this movie makes no such mistake. It has a solid storyline that is only complemented by the visuals instead of being overshadowed.

6) We the Animals (2018)

This critically acclaimed coming-of-age drama will not be available on Netflix from next month. Directed by Jeremiah Zagar, the story focuses on three brothers who are navigating their childhood years. At the same time, they deal with the volatile relationship of their parents.

The stars of the movie include Evan Rosado, Isaiah Kristian, and Josiah Gabriel, who play the brothers Jonah, Manny and Joel, respectively. They have a raw, innocent energy and are beautifully emotive that helps add to the narrative. The story feels personal and draws the viewer in with each dialog.

7) Till Death (2021)

S.K. Dale's directorial debut, Till Death, will be leaving Netflix soon. In this movie, Megan Fox plays the role of Emma, who is in an unhappy marriage. When her controlling husband takes her to a secluded lakehouse to celebrate their 10th anniversary, she doesn't think too much of it. However, things start to get complicated when she wakes up handcuffed to her dead husband.

Movie lovers looking for a good thriller on Netflix that will keep them on the edge of their seats need not look any further. The cinematography is excellent, and Fox's stunning performance adds to the compelling narrative.

With only a couple of days left till October 2023, cinephiles need to get a move on and watch these must-watch titles before Netflix removes them from the platform.