The Family Stallone season 1 finale: Sylvester Stallone returns to the popular Rocky steps

The Family Stallone season 1 ended on Paramount+ on Wednesday, June 28, on an emotional yet inspirational note. Sylvester Stallone planned a family trip for his wife and three daughters and he wanted to revisit some of the most memorable places of his life. Sylvester had gotten emotional after seeing some of his old products, like his Rocky hat and some Rambo busts.

He wanted to see all of those shooting places in person so decided go to Philadelphia, where he climbed the popular 1976 Rocky steps. Sylvester’s youngest daughter Scarlet surprised the family from college and they were very excited to see her.

Together, the family went to Sylvester’s childhood home and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, to climb the steps.

There was a lot of crowd encouraging Rocky as he climbed the stairs. He was expecting some people but not so many that they started to push each other to take photos and videos, causing a lot of chaos initially.

Sylvester shared that he first saw the steps when he was just 11 and he was immediately blown away by them. So, he decided to use those to show a man's transitional moment in Rocky.

He said that he was grateful for his time and now wanted his daughters to achieve their "magical dreams."

The Family Stallone star advised his daughters to conquer anything and achieve a great vision in life, ending the trip in a family hug.

Scarlet Stallone did not initially want to come to the trip on The Family Stallone

As seen on The Family Stallone, Scarlet is just getting settled in her college apartment and she did not want to rearrange her own schedule just because the family wanted to do something together.

She had some plans for her own sorority so decided to enjoy her newfound independence instead of taking her father’s memory lane.

Sylvester and Jennifer were upset when they heard that she was not joining them, with the latter saying that she was “disappointed.”

Sylvester sent Scarlet a very emotional voicemail after a few days, almost begging her to join her family. He said that she should prioritize family over friends as they are the most important thing in the world.

The family visited the popular 2006 film Rocky Balboa restaurant where the popular star joked about disowning his daughter. Just moments later, Scarlet surprised them and everyone got way too emotional.

Later, she confessed that she was happy she came on the tour and decided to choose her family over friends every time.

About the popular Rocky steps

The 72 steps which lead up to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, are known for being one of the most popular shooting spots of Rocky, the film in 1976.

The stairs featured the fictional character climb up the stairs as a part of their “successful training” before the match.

A bronze statue of Rocky was also built on the steps for shooting Rocky 3, which is now the popular photo clicking station for tourists.

The popular tourist attraction also has Rocky’s foot printed on the floor but now Sylvester had outgrown his feet than the cemented area, as seen on The Family Stallone.

The Family Stallone has already been renewed for season 2 but it is unknown when the show will be released.

