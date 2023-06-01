Australian boxer Ebanie Bridges has been around the news over the past month for a number of reasons. While her rather cozy interaction with former UFC champion Conor McGregor is what initially made her go viral, her recent video of climbing the iconic Rocky steps has got the fans talking again.

For those who don't know, the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art are famously known as the Rocky steps. It got famous after being featured in the original 'Rocky' movie.

Watch Ebanie Bridges run up the Rocky steps below:

Upon seeing the video, fans were seemingly impressed by Bridges' climbing up the staircase with rather ease.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

"Woooooooo"

"Proper smile doing it as well. Class this"

"I'm exhausted watching you run up those steps"

"Every boxing fan dream to run up that"

"Gotta do it"

"You made it look way easy, was you even slightly tired at the top?'

"Absolutely gorgeous"

"People don't realize how long those steps are. Anyone that can run up all of them deserves kudos."

"Very nice champ, put it on the work"

"One word of EB COMMITMENT"

What happened between Ebanie Bridges and Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor and Ebanie Bridges were in attendance at the Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron bout nearly two weeks ago at the 3Arena in Dublin. The two crossed paths at the event and got a few pictures clicked together.

The pictures were then posted on social media by the OnlyF*ns model and fans were quick to make their judgments. The photos quickly spread across the internet like wildfire because the Irishman was seen being rather cozy with the 'Blonde Bomber'.

However, Ebanie Bridges later clarified the situation with a rather boastful explanation for one of her photos with Conor McGregor, in which his hand placement was questioned.

While suggesting that they were just watch flexing, Bridges said:

"We are just #WatchFlexing"

Take a look at her tweet below:

As far as the fight between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron goes, Taylor was handed her first pro-boxing defeat in front of her home crowd by Cameron, who managed to hold on to her undisputed titles by winning the bout via majority decision.

