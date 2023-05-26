Australian professional boxer Ebanie Bridges recently went on a social media rant against heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury for unfairly leading many boxers to believe they will get to face him in the ring. She also blasted the British pugilist for his reckless callouts.

Blonde Bomber 🥊💁🏼‍♀️ @EbanieBridges I just can’t deal… I wonder who else he has told he gonna fight… he is in… So Tyson fury goes to Aus for a fight night and the promotion give him more attention than the fighters fighting.. and now all of a sudden both Demsey McKean and Jai opetai think they gonna fight himI just can’t deal… I wonder who else he has told he gonna fight… he is in… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… So Tyson fury goes to Aus for a fight night and the promotion give him more attention than the fighters fighting.. and now all of a sudden both Demsey McKean and Jai opetai think they gonna fight him 😂😂 I just can’t deal… I wonder who else he has told he gonna fight… he is in… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Bridges followed up with another tweet suggesting that Fury should fight her next, writing:

"He should fight me next. Send me a contract."

While Ebanie Bridges is a successful boxer, holding the IBF women's bantamweight title since 2022, she's also a popular figure on the adult content platform OnlyFans. Considering this, fans reacted to her absurd callout of Tyson Fury with jokes and funny quips in the comment section of her post.

Blonde Bomber 🥊💁🏼‍♀️ @EbanieBridges send me a contract He should fight me nextsend me a contract He should fight me next 😂 send me a contract

One fan joked that Bridges had the skills to knock out any man, writing:

"No doubt you got the skills to TKO any man!"

John Smith @smi65837705 @EbanieBridges No doubt you got the skills to TKO any man! 🤣 @EbanieBridges No doubt you got the skills to TKO any man! 🤣

Another fan referenced her looks and wrote:

"You’d floor him before a punch is thrown.. you’re a knockout babe."

larn 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 @Larner_1 🤛 @EbanieBridges You’d floor him before a punch is thrown.. you’re a knockout babe @EbanieBridges You’d floor him before a punch is thrown.. you’re a knockout babe 💥🤛

One user backed Ebanie Bridges and wrote:

"That’s the trick, he never sends a contract. He’s trying to pick someone’s pockets and fight them for free. He’s a charlatan and a poor champion."

Tony White @Tony_White1 @EbanieBridges That’s the trick, he never sends a contract. He’s trying to pick someone’s pockets and fight them for free. He’s a charlatan and a poor champion. @EbanieBridges That’s the trick, he never sends a contract. He’s trying to pick someone’s pockets and fight them for free. He’s a charlatan and a poor champion.

Another user referenced Fury's ongoing beef with Jon Jones and wrote:

"I know he don't wanna wrestle Jon Jones, but he’ll probably sign to wrestle you."

chinaski, hank. @restapiste @EbanieBridges I know he dont wanna wrestle jon jones but he’ll probably sign to wrestle you @EbanieBridges I know he dont wanna wrestle jon jones but he’ll probably sign to wrestle you

One fan wrote:

"You finish him under a minute."

Richard B @Blamester82 @EbanieBridges Don’t say that the clown will call you out ,95-5 split @EbanieBridges Don’t say that the clown will call you out ,95-5 split

Popojaga @Popoyaga13 @EbanieBridges Would he officially become gypsy queen @EbanieBridges Would he officially become gypsy queen

Ebanie Bridges jokingly promises free OnlyF*ans subscription to Leeds United players

Ebanie Bridges recently made an unorthodox promise to her favorite soccer team Leeds United Football Club to give them the extra motivation they need to avoid getting relegated.

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, the IBF women's bantamweight champion revealed her plans to increase the stakes and inspire the team by offering them unconventional prizes. She decided to give them her OnlyFans subscription for free, stating:

"Hey guys if you stay up I'll flash my b**bs. I'll get in that locker room, pull my shirt up and flash my boobs or something like that. I'll kiss you, anything. Whatever, I'll give you a free subscription to my OnlyFans. Please Leeds stay up, don't f***ing disappoint me."

With the English Premier League down to its final match day, there is no doubt that hardcore soccer fans are eager to see where their favorite teams stand in the 2022/23 table rankings.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT Ebanie Bridges makes OnlyFans promise to Leeds squad if they survive Premier League relegation talksport.com/football/14332… Ebanie Bridges makes OnlyFans promise to Leeds squad if they survive Premier League relegation talksport.com/football/14332…

As for Leeds United, they're currently sitting 19th on the table and will undoubtedly be relegated if Everton beats Bournemouth and they fail to beat Tottenham Hotspurs this weekend.

Poll : 0 votes