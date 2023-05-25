Tyson Fury puts up terms for potential superfight with UFC star Jon Jones

Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones is now the talk of the town. It all stems from UFC color commentator Joe Rogan asserting his belief that the reigning UFC heavyweight champion would effortlessly defeat 'The Gypsy King' in a fight, to which the heavyweight boxer took exception.

The current WBC heavyweight champion expressed his grievances with Joe Rogan's take on social media by claiming that there wasn't a man alive who could beat him. Jon Jones responded with a challenge, which even Dana White has entertained. 'The Gypsy King' has finally replied with terms for a potential bout.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury continuing to exchange words with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones on Instagram today: “It’s got to be under boxing rules. I don’t roll round the floor, I stand up and punch.” Tyson Fury continuing to exchange words with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones on Instagram today: “It’s got to be under boxing rules. I don’t roll round the floor, I stand up and punch.” https://t.co/W51Ru4XOk4

Unfortunately, many fans will be disappointed to learn that a potential Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones fight has no chance of being an MMA or kickboxing bout. Instead, Fury welcomed a fight with Jones only if it takes place under boxing rules. Interestingly, 'Bones' has already admitted that Fury would best him in the squared circle.

This marks one of several times that Fury has connected his name to a UFC heavyweight. In the past, he teased a potential boxing match with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. However, the bout never came to fruition due to the Cameroonian's then-contractual obligations with the UFC.

Long before Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones were part of the promotion's heavyweight division, however, 'The Gypsy King' issued a challenge to Cain Velasquez.

Tyson Fury's history of calling out UFC heavyweight champions

While Jon Jones is the lastest heavyweight champion under Dana White's banner to be challenged by Tyson Fury, he is not the first. After defeating Dillian Whyte via highlight-reel knockout, 'The Gyspy King' called out the then-reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou into the ring to tease a potential fight.

However, Ngannou's contractual ties to the UFC prevented him from pursuing the bout. This eventually led to an ugly split between him and the promotion as he next signed with the PFL, who have given him the freedom to box. Before 'The Predator', however, 'The Gypsy King' challenged Cain Velasquez to a fight.

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury @cainmma I challenge u to fight all in in a cage or ring! It could be billed as the man vs midget lets get it on! U small stif idiot. Tit! @cainmma I challenge u to fight all in in a cage or ring! It could be billed as the man vs midget lets get it on! U small stif idiot. Tit!

Despite Fury implying a willingness to face him in the octagon, Velasquez exhibited no interest in facing him before dismissing Fury's callout as a publicity stunt.

Poll : 0 votes