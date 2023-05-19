Tyson Fury has issued an invitation to Jon Jones to take him on in the squared circle. The pair of combat sports legends have recently traded words online following comments made by Joe Rogan about who would win in a fight between Fury and Jones.

Jones took to Twitter and declared that he would defeat 'The Gypsy King' in one round, if they fought in MMA. Fury responded to 'Bones', stating that he wasn't interested in a fight in the octagon.

Tyson Fury did offer Jon Jones the opportunity to face him in the boxing ring, and said this:

"I see Jon Jones has piped up. Jon, you're talking about me in a cage. I'm not a cage fighter mate, I'm a boxer. The best boxer, actually. So if you want to come into a boxing ring and fight me, be my guest. Let me know. You don't have to call anybody else, no Dana [White], nobody. You call me, cause it's a boxing fight and I'm the boss in this game. Me. You're a great fighter, Jon, but you're definitely no boxer. That's for sure."

Watch the video below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury responds to Jon Jones and challenges him to a fight in the boxing ring…



UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland weighed in on the Tyson Fury - Jon Jones feud, and 'Tarzan' shared a rather NSFW opinion on the outcome of the bout.

With both men appearing steadfast in their desire to fight in their chosen domain, it appears highly unlikely that a mega-fight between 'The Gypsy King' and Jones will take place.

Michael Bisping weighs in on the winner of a potential fight between Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones

Tyson Fury and Jon Jones have recently exchanged words on Twitter after 'The Gypsy King' responded to comments made by Joe Rogan about who would win in a fight between him and Jones.

Fury believes that there is no man alive that could beat him in a fight, but many former and current MMA fighters beg to differ, including Michael Bisping.

The UFC Hall of Famer recently weighed in on the apparent feud between Tyson Fury and Jon Jones. Bisping revealed who he believes would win a boxing fight, as well as an MMA fight between the pair, and said this:

"Boxing is one element of [MMA]. Now in a boxing ring, Jon Jones and Fury, take my money and put it on Fury all day long. But in a cage, it's very different..."

Watch the video below from 2:55:

