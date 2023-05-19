Sean Strickland has quickly picked a side in the ongoing beef between Jon Jones and Tyson Fury. Fury recently went off on Joe Rogan for predicting that 'The Gypsy King' stands no chance against Jones in a no holds barred fight.

Strickland, however, agrees with Rogan. While the UFC middleweight star admitted that Fury would undoubtedly dominate a boxing matchup, he also noted that pugilism isn't necessarily synonymous with fighting.

In signature Strickland style, no words were minced in stating how easily 'Bones' wins a no holds barred matchup. The 32-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"Boxing... Tyson all day without question.... No rules combat.... Jon Jones could put his c**k in your a** if he wanted to lmao sorry man.. boxing isn't fighting....."

Sean Strickland head coach at Xtreme Couture, Eric Nicksick jokingly pointed out the UFC middleweight's repeated references to 'sodomy'.

Jon Jones himself also admitted that there is 'no touching' Tyson Fury in boxing right now. However, the UFC heavyweight champion is confident that 'The Gypsy King' wouldn't last more than a round with him inside the cage.

Tyson Fury - Jon Jones: What did Joe Rogan say?

Tyson Fury blasted 'bald-headed midget' Joe Rogan for favoring Jon Jones to dominate him in no holds barred combat. 'The Gypsy King' is confident of walking out of a locked room if asked to handle business against any man 'born from a mother'.

But Rogan sounded pretty convinced when weighing in on the subject during a recent episode of his JRE podcast featuring fellow comic Andrew Schulz. Rogan believes Fury's only chance lies in immediately knocking out the UFC pound-for-pound king, which is unlikely, as per the podcaster.

The UFC color commentator believes Jones' elite ground game obliterates all chances of Tyson Fury making it out of that imaginary room. The 55-year-old said on his podcast:

"You want to talk about who’s the baddest man on the planet? If Jon Jones and Tyson Fury are locked into a room, I’m pushing all of my chips on black... Tyson Fury is an amazing boxer — he doesn’t have a f***ing chance in hell of making it out of that room. He has no chance of making it out of that room. Zero chance. [Fury] would have to catch Jon immediately with one punch, and I just don’t see that happening, man."

He added:

“The threat of the takedown looms so large. That shot will come so unexpectedly. When he gets his hands around you, you’ll be so stunned.”

Catch Rogan's comments below:

