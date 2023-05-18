Tyson Fury is known for speaking his mind and today is no different after the heavyweight boxer lashed out at Joe Rogan for comments he made. 'The Gypsy King' ended his short hiatus from social media by calling the popular MMA figure a 'f***ing bald-headed midget' for siding with UFC Hall-of-Famer Jon Jones over him.

The commentator insisted that 'Bones' would literally 'kill' the Brit if the two were hypothetically locked in a room together and forced to fight, claiming all the boxing champion would have is a puncher's chance. While it would likely never happen, he believes the use of other martial arts for the UFC star will be the deciding factor.

In a video rant posted online, Tyson Fury claimed that no man in the world would be able to beat him in a one-versus-one scenario and insulted Joe Rogan for stating otherwise.

"I'm the baddest man on the planet. I heard Joe Rogan say something about me the other day, and I've been off all the social media so I didn't reply to the little p*ssy. The little f***ing bald-headed midget. I heard him say that Jon Jones could f*ck me up if we were in a room together. I don't think so. Not a man born from a mother can f*ck me up in a room on our own. Whatever happens in that room, I'd be walking out. Not a f***ing problem."

Joe Rogan is a strong advocate of Jon Jones and believes his ability to mix in grappling with the kicks, punches, and clinch game would overwhelm a man many consider to be the greatest boxer of this generation.

Check out Tyson Fury's response to the comments in the video below.

Tyson Fury's history with the UFC

While Tyson Fury has, of course, never stepped foot into the UFC octagon, he has some history with a number of names signed to the promotion with Jon Jones and Joe Rogan being the latest on that list.

Aside from arguments with Conor McGregor and other brash competitors in the organization, the Englishman has reportedly held talks for a potential boxing clash against former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

With 'The Predator' no longer tied to a UFC contract and seemingly free to do as he pleases in the PFL, a long-awaited fight between the two has much more of a chance to blossom into something real.

