Jon Jones answers how many rounds it would take him to finish Tyson Fury

Jon Jones weighed in and answered how long it would take for him defeat Tyson Fury if they ever fought.

The rift began after Fury took offense to a clip of Joe Rogan saying that he would bet all his money on Jones to win a hypothetical fight if the two heavyweights were locked in a room. After he offered 'The Gypsy King' an opportunity to find out, a fan asked him for his prediction if he was confident in his abilities.

The fan wrote:

"How many rounds????? If you’re that confident"

The UFC heavyweight champion didn't shy away in his prediction and is clearly confident that he wouldn't have any trouble defeating Fury. He sent a simple reply that it wouldn't be a long night for him if they fought, writing:

"Round one"

'The Gypsy King' has yet to respond to Jones, so it will be interesting to see if the two go back-and-forth on social media.

Jon Jones offers Tyson Fury an opporunity to fight him in the octagon

Jon Jones took offense to Tyson Fury's rant on Joe Rogan after the UFC commentator mentioned that the heavyweight boxing champion would have a slim chance at beating him in a fight.

'Bones' sent out a tweet, where he challenged Fury to put all the questions to rest by offering him an opportunity to meet him in the octagon. He complimented him on his success and skills as a boxer, but noted that a fight inside the octagon would have a much different outcome.

He said:

"Hey Tyson, it seem like Joe may have struck a nerve. I’ll admit there’s no one touching you in that ring right now, but let’s not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage. If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest, give Dana a call. I’ll help you out."

It seems unlikely that 'The Gypsy King' will accept a fight with 'Bones' in the octagon, especially considering that he would be at a disadvantage as it pertains to leg kicks, grappling, and wrestling.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury ripping into Joe Rogan on Instagram today, calling him a "little p***y" and a "f***ing bald-headed midget" after his recent comments regarding Fury vs Jon Jones…



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury ripping into Joe Rogan on Instagram today, calling him a “little p***y” and a “f***ing bald-headed midget” after his recent comments regarding Fury vs Jon Jones… ‼️ Tyson Fury ripping into Joe Rogan on Instagram today, calling him a “little p***y” and a “f***ing bald-headed midget” after his recent comments regarding Fury vs Jon Jones…[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/otSpJhzSQR

