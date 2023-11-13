Euphoria and 4 other major films and TV shows by Kevin Turen

The very well-known producer Kevin Turen shockingly passed away on November 12, 2023, at the age of 44. He was well-known for producing hit television programs such as Euphoria and The Idol. The cause of his death is unknown at the time of writing, but it can be expected that details about it will be revealed eventually.

The news about his passing was revealed by his father to Deadline. Here is what his father had to say:

"Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him."

Kevin Turen co-founded the production business Little Lamb Productions along with Sam and Ashley Levinson. The firm has produced films and series like Malcolm & Marie, Pieces of a Woman, and Breaking in addition to The Idol and Euphoria.

We take a look back at five of the most memorable films and television series by Turen to celebrate his work.

Top five films and TV Series by Kevin Turen: Euphoria, The Idol and more

1) Euphoria

Euphoria is one of the most notable productions by Kevin Turen. Directed by Sam Levinson (his partner at Little Lamb Productions), the show, starring Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi, among others, took viewers by storm.

The show centers on Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a disturbed adolescent drug addict who finds it difficult to find her identity, get clean, and manage her relationships following treatment. Even though Rue is the main character, most of the episodes start with the backstories of the other important characters.

2) The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Turen was one of the producers for this 2022 action-comedy film starring Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal. Nicolas Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself in the film and is struggling in his career.

He accepts a $1 million offer to be a guest of honor at millionaire Javi Gutierrez's (Pedro Pascal) birthday party. What follows is a strong action-comedy plot! The film garnered rave reviews and is truly a hilarious watch.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"Nicolas Cage a Hollywood actor is struggling with his career and family life. However, things take an interesting route when the actor meets billionaire Javi Gutierrez."

3) The Idol

The Idol is another production from Kevin Turen's Little Lamb Studios. The plot of the series follows Jocelyn (Lily Rose-Depp), an ambitious model, who returns to her quest to become the biggest pop singer in the USA following a nervous breakdown.

Along the way, she encounters Tedros (The Weeknd), the leader of a modern cult. The series has received very mixed reviews from critics and was canceled after its first season.

4) X

Distributed by A24 Studios and produced by Turen's production house, X is the first film in a series of American slasher films directed by Ti West.

In the film, a group of actors and technicians go to an elderly couple's rural Texas ranch to film a pornographic movie, but they soon discover that the couple is a murderous couple and are threatening them. The film stars Jenna Ortega and Mia Goth, among others.

The official synopsis reads:

"A filmmaking crew and the cast make an adult movie at a reclusive place but elderly hosts find them and try to kill them."

5) Malcolm and Marie

Directed by Sam Levinson and produced by Kevin Turen along with Ashley Levinson, Kid Cudi, and Zendaya, Malcolm and Marie is a one-of-a-kind romantic drama.

Although critics have slammed its screenplay, the performances by Zendaya and John David Washington in titular roles are memorable and make for a great watch.

The plot follows a single turbulent night that determines the future of a filmmaker on the verge of Hollywood fame and his fiancée, whose narrative launched his career, as they are forced to come to terms with their situation.

Kevin Turen is credited for his work in more than 100 films and was one of the most interesting producers in Hollywood. He will be missed, as he leaves behind a legacy of films and television series.