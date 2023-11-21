Elena Knows on Netflix: Synopsis, release date, and more 

Elena Knows, a captivating tale chronicling the painful experiences of a grieving mother in search of answers for her daughter's death, is set to premiere on Netflix on November 24, 2023.

Under the direction of Anahí Berneri, this heartfelt journey is brought to life by producer Vanessa Ragone and is available for audiences globally on Netflix.

Haddock Films has guided the production, guaranteeing an intriguing storyline that will keep viewers hooked from start to finish.

Elena Knows cast: Mercedes Morán, Erica Rivas, Mey Scápola. Elena (Image via Instagram)

The story depicted is an exciting cinematic adventure with Claudia Piñeiro's Elena Knows, renowned spanish language novel of the same name, which has been skillfully translated by Frances Riddle and brought to the screen by Charco Press.

Elena Knows: Unveiling the tale of a grieving mother

The story is centered around Elena, as she navigates through the profound grief of losing her daughter, Rita. Alongside this emotional struggle, Elena also faces the relentless advance of her own Parkinson's disease.

The story takes a look at the challenges which she encounters, creating a powerful and touching exploration of love, loss, and strength, where the impact of personal tragedy intersects with the physical trials of a draining illness.

Faced with a lack of answers surrounding her daughter Rita's demise, Elena courageously transforms into an amateur detective. Battling her own physical challenges, she embarks on a train journey from the suburbs to the bustling capital, seeking aid from an old friend of her daughter's.

As Elena goes deep into the mystery, she uncovers many aspects and truths that urge her to confront the intricate aspects of her own journey as a mother.

Viewers can brace themselves for a heartfelt journey, spanning an hour and 30 minutes, as the film deals with themes of loss, strength, and personal growth.

Expanding Horizons: From page to screen and sound - Elena Knows' multi-format journey

As the story comes to life form pages to the big screen, the compelling story has been brilliantly directed by Berneri and brought to life by the outstanding performances of Morán and Rivas.

Elena Knows- The Book (Image via BBC)

Not only is the title hitting the screen with its anticipated movie adaptation, but now you can also immerse yourself in the story through its newly released audiobook.

With support from Publishing Scotland’s Audiobook Project, independent publishers are exploring the possibilities of audiobooks, ensuring that Elena Knows is now available on popular platforms such as Audible, Kobo, and Apple for a larger audiance to enjoy the film.

Samuel McDowell, one of the individuals behind Charco Press, expressed his enthusiasm and praise for Claudia Piñeiro's impactful writing skills in the film. He talked about how the book has really stayed with readers and made a lasting impression hence exploring the possibilities of recreating it into a film and audiobook for an audiance at large.

"To now see it being adapted to new formats, and knowing that it will reach new audiences, is simply wonderful. This is an exciting moment for Charco Press," McDowell said.

Elena Knows: Stellar cast shines in Anahí Berneri's cinematic tale

Renowned Argentinean filmmaker Anahí Berneri takes the lead, with the talented duo of Mercedes Morán as Elena and Érica Rivas as Rita (known for their roles in "Wild Tales") leading the cast and Miranda de la Serna portraying Young Rita.

In addition to the mentioned cast, the movie also includes performances by Rocío Belzuz, Horacio Camandulle, Laura Faienza, Marcos Ferrante, Mónica Gonzaga, Marcos Montes, Agustina Muñoz and Susana Pampín. Their contributions add depth to the story, promising a rich and refined portrayal of the characters in the film.

This eagerly anticipated movie adaptation is set to hit Netflix at the end of this month. Mark your calendars for November 24th, when this adaptation of the International Booker-shortlisted novel starts streaming worldwide, including in the UK. So brace yourself to be fully absorbed in the captivating tale skillfully brought to life by this talented team.