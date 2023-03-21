Netflix's Argentinian thriller series, The Kingdom, aka El Reino season 2, is expected to premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The series centers around a televangelist who unexpectedly becomes Argentina's presidential candidate following the death of his running mate.

The series stars Diego Peretti in the lead role alongside many others playing important supporting roles. The show is helmed by Marcelo Pineyro and Claudia Pineiro.

The Kingdom (El Reino) season 2 on Netflix promises to be riveting

Netflix released the official trailer for The Kingdom season 2 on March 7, 2023, and it offers a peek into the various pivotal events set to unfold in the latest installment.

The trailer opens with the protagonist deeply contemplating his actions whilst several key moments from season 2 are briefly depicted without giving away any major spoilers. The official synopsis of the first season of the thriller series, as per Netflix, reads:

''After his running mate's murder, a controversial televangelist becomes Argentina's presidential candidate. But nothing about him is as holy as he seems.''

After Emilio became president in the first season under extraordinary circumstances, his darker side was revealed, and it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out in the upcoming final installment of the series.

Not many other details pertaining to the second season are known at this point, but viewers can expect the show to feature a lot of action and drama, similar to the first season, as it heads toward a devastating conclusion.

The second season is expected to feature a total of 8-10 episodes, although nothing is confirmed as of now. But fans can expect all the episodes to arrive on the streaming platform on the same day, March 22, 2023.

More details about The Kingdom cast and crew

Actor Diego Peretti portrays the character of Emilio Vázquez Pena in The Kingdom. Emilio is a televangelist who becomes Argentina's president following the death of his running mate.

It is Emilio's political journey that forms the crux of the story. Deigo Peretti has been phenomenal throughout the first season and looks in terrific form in the series' season 2 trailer. Viewers can expect him to deliver a powerful performance. The actor has previously starred in numerous other films and TV shows like The Heist of the Century.

Featuring alongside him in another significant role is actor Chino Darín as Julio Clamens. Darin has also received high praise from viewers and critics for his performance throughout the first season.

Chino Darin's other notable film and TV acting credits include Death in Buenos Aires, The Queen of Spain, La embajada, and many more. Other important cast members include actors like Joaquín Furriel, Mercedes Morán, Peter Lanzani, Vera Spinetta, and many more.

Critics have praised the series' gripping tone, complex characters, and stellar performances by the actors, among numerous other things. The show also enjoys a strong viewership.

Don't forget to watch all episodes of The Kingdom (El Reino) on Netflix on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes