Elon Musk reveals he set up "Doge mining rigs" with his kids, and Twitter is overrun with Dogecoin memes

Elon Musk has been a very vocal supporter of Dogecoin, and one of his recent tweets was filled with memes on Dogecoin.

I just set up some little Doge mining rigs with my kids. It was fun. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2021

Musk mentioned in the tweet that he and his children have set up Dogecoin mining rigs. This is a computer whose sole purpose is gaining more of the currency. The clear takeaway here is that Elon Musk feels Dogecoin is worth the investment.

Just some used Antminer L3+ rigs bought off eBay. Not really economic, but it was a fun family project. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2021

When another Twitter user asked Elon Musk what equipment he used, he gave the name of a price-effective data miner. He said that he had bought it off of eBay, which is a strange place for a billionaire to buy anything. It seems like Elon Musk is suggesting that is something that anyone can accomplish.

He's got himself trending on Twitter again. Twitter users are loving Elon Musk and the doge meme.

Here are some of responses to his latest tweet:

Elon's little Doge mining rigs & the kid he is demanding an extra 10% from. pic.twitter.com/qOHWIJIFcV — Conor (@conorsvan1) February 20, 2021

This is badass. — Sadie (@sadiesupafly) February 20, 2021

Advertisement

Elon Musk investing in a meme currency shows how he's different from most other billionaires and investors. He's clearly got a sense of humor, which isn't always the case with the most successful people.

Related: "I am become meme": Elon Musk posts Dogecoin tweets, fans respond with hilarious memes

Related: Elon Musk and Dogecoin are taking over the internet

Elon Musk has invested a lot of time and effort into pushing Dogecoin

Elon Musk has been telling people to buy Dogecoin for over a year now. He has even been trying to get his fans to send it "to the moon." His support for Dogecoin has got its value to skyrocket.

Dogecoin ended 2020 at .003 cents. Yesterday, it was over five cents. If anyone were to have invested in the cryptocurrency in 2020, their investment would have shot up by 1,000%. This means that anyone who put $100 in Dogecoin would now have $100,000 in Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

Advertisement

man you manipulate the whole crypto market💥after your tweet about #dogecoin the whole market run like a ROCKET..so please #ElonMusk accept #dogecoin for #Tesla — InvestingDoge🐕 (@Pankaj00026) February 20, 2021

No one knows how much Elon Musk has put into Dogecoin, but it's clear that he's made an investment in the cryptocurrency. He has most likely made a big profit from Dogecoin.

Related: Elon Musk says he will "fully support" Dogecoin under one condition