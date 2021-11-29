'Elves' ending explained: Will there be a second season?

The new Netflix Dutch horror series Elves is now available for streaming on the platform. Elves gives a dark twist to a Christmas series by subverting the trope of friendly, helpful magical elves and portraying them as bloodthirsty evil creatures.

The series uses some generic tropes like the adventurous rebel child at a constant conflict with her parents, a strange town hiding a secret, and an ancient evil lurking in the woods - a recipe for disaster.

More about the latest Netflix offering, 'Elves'

Things take a dark turn when an unsuspecting family travels to an unknown island with the hope of spending the Christmas holidays together and reconnecting with each other, when their car hits something on the road.

With nothing in sight, the family dismisses it as a simple bump in the road. However, the youngest daughter is not convinced. Later at night she goes out on her little adventure in search of the thing they hit and comes across a strange creature - a baby elf - lying alone and hurt in the woods. She brings it back and takes care of it, little knowing the havoc she has just wrecked.

The elves here are not the friendly Santa's helpers we have read about. They are bloodthirsty ancient creatures kept away from habitation behind a barbed electrocuted fence. This act enrages them and they lash out.

The islanders try to appease them by taking back the elfling. But it leads to more horror when Josefine, risking her life, sneaks into the forbidden forest in search of her new friend, and the elves are released into the island in the rescue attempt.

'Elves' ending explained

Elves finishes with things seemingly being resolved in the end. The elves are locked back again behind the fence, and the family, who had just lived a nightmare, go back to the mainland.

However, the last scene ends the series in a cliffhanger. As the jetty takes off with the family's car, we see a tiny little elf clutching on under it. Is it Kee-Ko whom Josefine had saved and befriended? Or is it another vicious elf who will put the life of the family in danger?

Perhaps a second season can be anticipated to see the fate of the lone elf and the family who unsuspectingly bring it back to the mainland.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Catch Elves now streaming on Netflix for some refreshing Christmas horror.

Edited by R. Elahi