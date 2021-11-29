'Elves' takeaway: A twist to a Christmas series

Netflix is back with its holiday Christmas picks, and Elves is the latest release. The Dutch Christmas series is not the typical holiday series one would expect. It follows the tale of a family looking forward to spending some quiet time with each other and reconnecting over Christmas on a secluded island. However, things don't go as expected when the youngest daughter Josefine stumbles upon a menacing, ancient secret that the island hides.

Elves brings to viewers a Christmas story but with a haunting twist to it. It is not the usual family time holiday show one would expect. Elves is currently streaming on Netflix.

Plot summary of Netflix's 'Elves'

Christmas takes a turn for the worse when a family decides to spend the holidays together on a remote island where their youngest daughter Josefine stumbles upon the ancient secret that the islanders were hiding - elves. However, these elves are not friendly magical creatures straight from fairytales. They are the substance of horror haunting the island.

When Josefine finds one of their young ones and rescues it, the elves are enraged, and there are repercussions. The islanders attempt to restore balance by bringing back the baby elf, but unfortunately, it launches a series of further horrors.

'Elves' takeaway: The dark side of Christmas

Comic Book Resources @CBR



buff.ly/3kqAoN0 The Danish series Elves from Netflix brings some Christmas vibes early, but the trailer reveals these are not Santa's helpers at all. The Danish series Elves from Netflix brings some Christmas vibes early, but the trailer reveals these are not Santa's helpers at all.buff.ly/3kqAoN0 https://t.co/AyTkSf4d0L

Elves is not the usual fun and colorful Christmas time show with carols and presents and roast turkey. It is a tale of horror that befalls a family on Christmas. Elves explore the darker side of fairytales and portray elves not as friendly creatures but more as ancient bloodthirsty animals out for blood.

They are not the obedient Santa's helpers with a good heart, but are shown as wild creatures with an instinct to kill anything that remotely threatens their existence.

Elves is a reminder that there is a dark side to everything - even Christmas.

Elves does bring a fun and refreshing twist by adding an element of horror to a Christmas holiday show. This Dutch series seems like a pretty good watch with the innovative storyline and characterization of potentially harmless and friendly magical creatures as menacing and dangerous beings.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Catch Elves streaming on Netflix today.

Edited by R. Elahi