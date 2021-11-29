'Elves' takeaway: The gift of reciprocity

Netflix is back with another Christmas show, but this time it is not all fun and frolic where the entire family gets together to have a good time. Elves is far from that.

The new Dutch series follows the Christmas vacation of a family of four that turns into a horror show when their youngest daughter discovers a strange creature in the woods. A series of unfortunate events follow, which wreak havoc on the island as an ancient menace that haunts the place breaks out.

Divided into six short episodes, this new fantasy-horror series is now streaming on Netflix.

'Elves' summed up

When an unsuspecting family travels to an unknown island with the hope of spending the Christmas holidays together and reconnecting with each other, little do they know of the horrors awaiting them.

On the way to their rented house their car hit a bump. With nothing in sight, the family dismisses it as a pothole. However, the youngest daughter Josefine is not convinced when she notices a sticky blue substance on the bumper.

Later that night, she goes out on her little adventure in search of the thing they hit and comes across a strange creature - a baby elf - lying alone and hurt in the woods. Josefine brings it back and tends to it, little knowing of the havoc she has just wrecked.

The elves here are not the friendly creatures from fairytales. They are bloodthirsty ancient beings kept away behind a barbed electrocuted fence. They are enraged at the act and lash out. The islanders try to appease them by giving back the elfling, but it leads to more horror.

Josefine, risking her life, sneaks into the forbidden forest in search of her new friend, and the elves are released into the island in the rescue attempt.

Kindness and good turns

A good deed always comes back. Even though the elves have been portrayed as evil beings, kindness and compassion are not absolutely absent. When Josefine was lost in the woods it was Kee-Ko, the little one she saved, who guided her to her escape.

Kee-Ko also extended all the little help that it could when Josefine was left in the woods as a sacrifice to appease the woodland elves. The elfling did not forget its friend who had saved its life and remembered to return the favor when she was in need.

Christmas is a season of giving and receiving, kindness and compassion. The relationship between the elfling and Josefine is a lesson in that.

Catch Elves streaming now on Netflix.

Edited by R. Elahi