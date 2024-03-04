Emma Heming Willis hits out at "triggering" content about Bruce Willis, says she needs "these stupid headlines to stop scaring people"

Emma Heming Willis recently hit out on online publications talking about Bruce Willis’ diagnosis and progress since he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTP), a group of disorders caused by the loss of nerve cells in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. In an Instagram post on March 3, 2024, she singled out a publication that claimed “there is no more joy” in her husband’s life, telling fans that it was far from the truth.

Bruce Willis’ diagnosis and his subsequent retirement from acting after being one of the most relevant actors of our time was a huge shift for the Willis family. In a previous interview, Emma Heming Willis even admitted the difficulties that came with Bruce’s health issues. But she seemed appalled by a headline about her family, which she said was “triggering” to her.

She did not identify the publication but sent a strong message about these stories saying that they were far from the truth and painted a picture that was completely different from reality.

Emma Heming Willis hits out at "clickbait" headlines about Bruce Willis and her family

Bruce Willis’ diagnosis has been time and again in the conversation over the past year. But many things that we hear in the media are, in fact, not the real picture, according to Emma Heming Willis.

In her recent post about a headline that she said was more of a “clickbait,” Emma clarified that they were doing much better as a family than what is being portrayed by some publications online. She said:

"A hundred percent there is grief and sadness and there is all of that, but you start a new chapter...I need society and whoever’s writing these stupid headlines to stop scaring people, stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease that that’s it, it’s over, let’s pack it up, nothing else to see here, we’re done."

Emma also said that their lives were still filled with love and joy, and there was nothing concrete to indicate that it would change soon. They are also learning to cope with a disease as a family and facing it with resilience.

She also said that most things circulating about Bruce Willis’ neurocognitive disease were “misinformation.”

"I’m not even talking about my family, I’m used to the craziness of these farfetched headlines and stories. I’m just talking about baseline dementia awareness and what’s being fed to the public."

What happened to Bruce Willis?

On March 30, 2022, Bruce Willis' family announced that the veteran actor was diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder typically caused by damage to the area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension.

In February 2023, the family announced that the Die Hard star had also been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which also affects cognition, communication, and language usage.

This meant that the action star had to retire from acting permanently as this disease has no known cure. Its progress can only be stifled, though temporarily, with medications.