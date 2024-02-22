What is frontotemporal dementia? Symptoms explored amid concerns over Wendy Williams health diagnosis

Wendy Williams's team revealed on Thursday morning, February 22, that she has been diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. According to Page Six, the statement said,

“On behalf of Wendy Williams Hunter, her care team is sharing this very personal update with her cherished fans, friends, and supporters to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a collection of brain disorders mostly affecting the brain's frontal and temporal lobes. These brain regions are linked to behavior, personality, and language.

The same source stated that atrophy, or the shrinking of certain lobes, is a feature of frontotemporal dementia. Depending on the area of the brain impacted, the symptoms may vary.

Some patients with frontotemporal dementia have personality changes. They become impulsive, emotionally detached, and socially inappropriate. Others become unable to use language correctly.

Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which is a neurological problem

One rare kind of dementia that affects behavior and language is called frontotemporal dementia. Problems with mental capacities brought on by slow alterations and damage to the brain are referred to as dementia.

The front and sides of the brain are affected by frontotemporal dementia. The illness may be misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's disease or as a mental health issue. However, FTD typically manifests at a younger age than Alzheimer's.

Moreover, as per Hopkins Medicine, FTD symptoms appear gradually at first, and then increase. The typical signs and symptoms of the illness are behavior and/or significant personality shifts, impaired discernment, repetitive, impulsive, or socially unacceptable actions, loss of enthusiasm for routine daily tasks, absence of compassion, withdrawing emotionally from other people, and decreased vitality and drive.

The only recognized risk factor for these illnesses is a family history of FTD. Most FTD patients do not have a family history of the disease or any other forms of dementia, even though researchers think that certain cases of FTD are hereditary. The family members are frequently the first people to notice minor behavioral or linguistic changes or health issues.

Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with the illness

Daytime television celebrity Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with both aphasia, a language disability, and frontotemporal dementia. In an effort to dispel false and harmful rumors regarding Wendy Williams' health, her care team has provided her devoted fans, friends, and supporters with a very personal update.

Williams was diagnosed with both diseases in 2023 "after undergoing a battery of medical tests," according to the press statement dated February 22, 2024.

Along with other major health-related obstacles, the release also revealed her medical battles with lymphedema and Graves' disease to the public.

“As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health.”

The release further stated,

“Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions.”

The statement also mentioned that the decision to share this news was difficult. However, in doing so, Williams and her team are hoping to raise awareness about aphasia and FTD.

Physicians also determined that Williams' difficulties resulted from these illnesses related to nerves.

Moreover, the release also stated that Williams had a series of tests in 2023 as her memory started to fade, and she began to lose words and act erratically.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE