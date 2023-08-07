What is Disease X? Hilarious memes erupt on Twitter in wake of latest vaccine research report 

Amid the fear of yet another pandemic, the World Health Organization is warning against "Disease X" that is currently unknown. WHO informed that Disease X could cause harm in future, and it might be because of a pathogen that is currently unknown to human kind.

As the fear of a potential pandemic is grappling health experts, officials in the UK have opened a new research centre where scientists can study about Disease X and start working on its potential vaccine rightaway.

The state-of-the-art research centre has been named Vaccine Development and Evaluation Centre. This research centre is located at the UK Health and Security Agency’s (UKHSA) Porton Down campus in Wiltshire. Meanwhile, WHO explained what Disease X is and said,

“Disease X signifies the awareness that a significant global outbreak might arise from a pathogen currently unrecognized as a cause of human illness.”

The SKY News reported that in this research centre, viruses with potential danger of causing an epidemic or pandemic will be kept in the special containment zone. At this place, scientists will study these potentially hazardous viruses that do not have vaccines and will work on developing them. Prof. Dame Jenny Harries explained that,

“What we’re trying to do now is capture that really excellent work from Covid and make sure we’re using that as we go forward for any new pandemic threats.”

As news of the research came to light, several social media users reacted to it and shared hilarious memes about it.

As internet users came across the news that the UK government has now built a research centre so that they can work on the action plan of any potential virus that can cause pandemic-like situations in near future, they began sharing hilarious memes and reactions to it.

Several users made jokes about Disease X since, very recently, Elon Musk changed the name of Twitter to X. In fact, a few days ago, "X" was trending online, and now, after WHO’s announcement about the potential danger of a new virus, this disease is trending online. Here’s how internet users are reacting to this news:

UKHSA’s chief scientific officer believes that through scientific advancement, they can control the spread of a potential disease of Covid-like proportions

UKHSA’s chief scientific officer Prof. Isabel Oliver talked about the research centre for the potential disease and viruses.

“We know that through scientific advancement, we could detect and control these spreads before they have the impact that Covid-19 had on our lives.”

Oliver also said that it is not going be easy, but they are going to prepare for all kind of threats. Meanwhile, Steve Barclay, the health secretary, said that this research centre will help them come up with vaccines within 100 days of a new potentially hazardous virus being identified.