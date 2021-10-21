English Council asks parents to "be vigilant" as children copy Squid Game

Not even children can resist the charm and craze of Netflix’s biggest show, Squid Game, as they have been seen copying the dangerous games in the playground.

According to a report in The Guardian, England’s Central Bedfordshire Council has sent an email to parents asking them to keep an eye on their children as they watch the many clips available on the internet of the globally successful show, trying to recreate the games.

The safety email was sent after multiple reports surfaced of children beating up those who get eliminated as punishment. The Council believes YouTube and TikTok have opened the Squid Game world to children and are cautioning parents against it.

Squid Game has a 16+ rating on Netflix as it includes gruesome and violent scenes, which are definitely not suitable for a young audience. While parents may be able to keep a watch on children’s Netflix viewing history, that might not be the case for YouTube and TikTok.

On October 17, The Guardian reported that Central Bedfordshire Council sent an email to parents telling them to “be vigilant after hearing reports that children and young people are copying games and violence from the hit new Netflix series Squid Game, which is rated 15”.

According to The Mirror, a Belgian school also warned school kids and parents after their children were found mimicking the dangerous results by replacing killing with physically beating up eliminated "contestants" as a form of "punishment".

Thanks to viral memes, filters, and TikTok challenges, Squid Game has become increasingly accessible to younger audiences. The simplicity of the games adds to its easy mimicry. As per The Guardian’s report, Red Light, Green Light (commonly known as the freeze or statue game), and the dalgona candy game are the most common games being recreated.

However, both games are dangerous as they resort to "punishing" the players by beating them. While creating the dalgona candy might end up in a mishap as there are high chances of them burning themselves or getting hurt with a needle.

Here’s what the Council's email said:

“There have been some concerning reports recently about children and young people ‘playing’ Squid Game whilst at school. Squid Game is also being viewed via other platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, and given the popularity of the games in the show, developers have made various mini-games based on Squid Game on Roblox and other gaming platforms. We strongly advise that children should not watch Squid Game. The show is quite graphic with a lot of violent content.”

Many parents have received such emails from their kids' respective schools.

Liezel 🎃 @Elle__K So the school had to send out a notice asking parents to please not let their kids watch Squid Game as it has resulted in some weird behaviour at school. This is a primary school so kids are all below 16. Why you letting your kids watch death? FFS put on some Cocomelon. So the school had to send out a notice asking parents to please not let their kids watch Squid Game as it has resulted in some weird behaviour at school. This is a primary school so kids are all below 16. Why you letting your kids watch death? FFS put on some Cocomelon. https://t.co/1IjXZ2izmJ

Nicole Sweet 🖤 Personal Stylist @nixie_nix @Elle__K We had the exact same email come through yesterday from the school and couldn’t work out why these kids are watching it anyway?? @Elle__K We had the exact same email come through yesterday from the school and couldn’t work out why these kids are watching it anyway??

Me. @TiredEyesMom @nixie_nix

Also got the email. Asked my kids about it and apparently kids are playing red-light-green-light and then smacking others in the face 🤯 @Elle__K My kids know a lot of detail for kids who aren't allowed to watch it. Clips are available on YouTube and kids are re-inacting them at school.Also got the email. Asked my kids about it and apparently kids are playing red-light-green-light and then smacking others in the face 🤯 @nixie_nix @Elle__K My kids know a lot of detail for kids who aren't allowed to watch it. Clips are available on YouTube and kids are re-inacting them at school.

Also got the email. Asked my kids about it and apparently kids are playing red-light-green-light and then smacking others in the face 🤯

Nadia @Nadia_cpt @Elle__K I had not heard about it and my 12yr old asked if we could watch it together. After researching it I was like 🤦🏽‍♀️ I do think it’s clearly creating noise at the older primary school level. @Elle__K I had not heard about it and my 12yr old asked if we could watch it together. After researching it I was like 🤦🏽‍♀️ I do think it’s clearly creating noise at the older primary school level.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, Netflix organized a harmless and entertaining real-life Squid Game which was attended by many, including young audiences with their parents.

