"Epic cult vibes": James River Church tank video goes viral, leaves internet in disbelief 

Missouri based James River Church is facing immense backlash on social media after clips of their recent Stronger Men’s Conference went viral. Attendees of the event could experience a rock performance, guest speeches and strangely a monster truck tank running over cars. Republican senator Josh Hawley also spoke during the group prayer and his talk left several netizens confused. Internet users were concerned about the church’s extravagant celebration and were not pleased by the seemingly consistent encouragement of violence and rage.

Clips of the James River Church event have gone viral across social media platforms. In one of the clips, one can see a rock band performing on a stage with the American flag in the background. A machine tank also makes its way through the stadium, with a person sitting inside it using a fake firearm. The tank runs past four cars with fireworks placed in the background.

The video left netizens immensely disturbed. Many could not believe that a church was encouraging and celebrating such violence. Twitter user @prideforMO noted that the number one cause of death of kids is by gun violence. They also wrote online:

“When we have 13k kids in foster care. This is the moment Jesus would flip the tables in the temple…”

Brittany @prideforMO

When #1 cause of death for kids is by .

When we have 13k kids in foster care. This is the moment Jesus would flip the tables in the temple…

#Taxthechurch #ItsTheGuns This is James River Church in Springfield, MOWhen #1 cause of death for kids is byWhen we have 13k kids in foster care. This is the moment Jesus would flip the tables in the temple… This is James River Church in Springfield, MOWhen #1 cause of death for kids is by 🔫. When we have 13k kids in foster care. This is the moment Jesus would flip the tables in the temple… #Taxthechurch #ItsTheGuns https://t.co/h97YlJin6F

Internet users were also concerned about Josh Hawley’s speech who incoherently spoke about a man’s purpose. He said at the Jakes River Church function:

“There are few things more important in a man’s life than purpose. Purpose it tells us who we are. It tells us what we’re here for. It tells us where we’re going. Purpose gives a man a sense of identity, it gives him a sense of momentum in his life, a sense of direction. There are a few things that a man with purpose cannot do.”

He went on to add:

“Your life is a life of influence. Your life is a life of significance and God want to use you to do something that he won’t use nobody else for. He has something for you that he does not have for anybody else. He has called you for a specific task of purpose in this day and in this hour.”

In another clip, Hawley went on to speak about what it means to be a “mighty man of valour.”

ChudsOfTikTok @ChudsOfTikTok

https://t.co/r188skfbSx https://t.co/U6RqINwOvj https://t.co/5IhUGdwtyM Epic cult vibes going from BMX & a Tank to group payer, also Hawley's clips make it seem like he ad libbed the entire speech.https://t.co/r188skfbSx https://t.co/U6RqINwOvj https://t.co/5IhUGdwtyM twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Epic cult vibes going from BMX & a Tank to group payer, also Hawley's clips make it seem like he ad libbed the entire speech. https://t.co/r188skfbSx https://t.co/U6RqINwOvj https://t.co/5IhUGdwtyM twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Netizens react to viral James River Church event

Internet users could not believe that such an event was organized by a church. Many were disturbed to see so much fire and exaggerated performances at the prayer event. Some people also felt like the James River Church was conducting cult-like activities. Several people noted how the church’s beliefs were neither spiritual or Christian. A few reactions to the event read:

Eric Rosen @erosen1 @ChudsOfTikTok Nothing says Christian love like rolling out a killing machine (tank) at a church's "religious men's conference." @ChudsOfTikTok Nothing says Christian love like rolling out a killing machine (tank) at a church's "religious men's conference."

joebunchofnumbers @StoopsBelly @ChudsOfTikTok God must be proud of this “place of worship” @ChudsOfTikTok God must be proud of this “place of worship”

This is not the first time James River Church is making headlines. In March, they claimed that they regrew a woman’s amputated toe. However, no evidence of the same was made available. The occurrence reportedly took place during guest pastor Bill Johnson’s “creative miracles” livestream. He has also alleged that his friend regrew a kidney as a result of attending the aforementioned praying meeting.

John and Debbie Lindell are the lead pastors of James River Church.

Poll : 0 votes