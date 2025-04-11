Eric Dane net worth: Fortune explored amid Euphoria star's ALS diagnosis

Euphoria star Eric Dane has recently confirmed his ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) diagnosis while speaking to People magazine on April 10, 2025. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the actor, whose fortune is estimated to be $7 million, said he is thankful to his family for being by his side at this stage.
Dane revealed what he plans to do next as he said:
"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."
According to People magazine, Eric Dane will begin filming for the upcoming season of the HBO series on April 14, 2025. Notably, Eric has become a popular face among the general public for his appearance as Cal Jacobs in the first two seasons. He would reprise his role again in Season 3, which is expected to premiere next year.
The news of the diagnosis arrived around a month after the Bad Boys: Ride or Die star's wife, Rebecca Gayheart, submitted new documents to the court to dismiss her divorce petition, which was filed back in 2018.
While the divorce news created headlines a few years ago, Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart were spotted together in Mexico in January 2023 when they emerged from a yacht, according to People magazine.
A year before that, the pair and their kids went for a vacation to France, and Rebecca even posted a glimpse through her Instagram handle where Dane was giving a pose in front of the camera. The caption reads:
"This is us, family vacay 2022."
Eric Dane's net worth: Characters and other details explained
The 52-year-old has been involved in many popular projects over the years. His acting journey dates back to the '90s and is also his source of income.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, he received a salary of $500,000 for appearing in the comedy-drama film Marley & Me. Apart from that, Eric Dane was paid $150,000 for being featured in Open Water 2: Adrift and a similar amount for X-Men: The Last Stand, where he portrayed Jamie Madrox.
As per Eric's IMDb bio, his family also included two brothers. During his high school years, he was an athlete. He later decided to establish himself in the entertainment industry after working on stage for a brief period, appearing in plays.
Eric entered the world of films and TV shows with Saved by the Bell in 1993. He played minor roles on the small screen until he was cast as Dr. Mark Sloan in Grey's Anatomy more than ten years ago. He returned to portray the character in the spin-off show Private Practice.
In addition, he has appeared in shows such as Las Vegas, Gideon's Crossing, Crisis Center, Charmed, Wireless, and more.
As mentioned, he has been a part of Euphoria for almost six years and was seen as Tom Chandler in the TNT show The Last Ship. In addition, he voiced himself in Family Guy in 2018.
Eric Dane has even expanded his work to the big screen, where he appeared in films such as The Basket, Sol Goode, Redeeming Love, and American Carnage.
He was last seen in the movie Borderline and has two more films in his upcoming lineup, including Into the Beautiful and Family Secrets, alongside two TV shows, Countdown and Kabul.