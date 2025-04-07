"There's a lifestyle that is kept quiet"— Corey Holcomb claims Will Smith likes men while reflecting on closeted nature of Hollywood

Corey Holcomb is trending after he made some claims about Will Smith in an interview with Cam Newton about five months ago on October 19, 2024. A clip from Corey’s interview went viral on social media on Sunday, April 6, in which he alleged that Smith likes guys.

During the conversation, Newton seemingly hinted that Will Smith and his wife Jada are among the celebrities from the entertainment industry who support polyamorous and non-monogamous relationships. Cam addressed this by saying:

“Will Smith and Jada, they’ve been open about, they have an open relationship.”

Corey said in response:

“But Will like guys.”

Holcomb asserted that he knows Will is attracted to men because he has been living in Los Angeles, where he has struggled to gain certain opportunities in Hollywood because some men don’t want him to “see them with their boyfriends.”

“I’m saying like, do you think me saying we like guys because I said it and I can’t take it back because I believe it. I know it for the most part by me saying that I hope it doesn’t strike a nerve in anybody. But I’m saying I live in LA and there’s a lifestyle that is kept quiet,” he added.

Cam Newton stated that the lifestyle Corey referred to was a “secret society," and Holcomb concurred. Holcomb mentioned that many individuals like him have been suffering due to this hidden lifestyle because some guys are ashamed of “how they like to move.”

Will Smith revealed a few years ago that his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith was non monogamous

Will and Jada, who separated about seven years ago, tied the knot in 1997, as per People magazine. The couple has two children, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith.

They attracted significant attention in 2021 when Will Smith opened up about his relationship with Jada, revealing that their marriage was non-monogamous. In an interview with GQ Magazine, the Aladdin star stated that while their marriage was meant to be monogamous, they never viewed monogamy as “relational perfection.”

The Bad Boys: Ride or Die star explained that he and Jada chose to move away from monogamy when their relationship was not in a bad place. Smith referred to this by saying:

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage. Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up.”

Will Smith mentioned that he and Jada do not want their marriage to feel like a prison at any point. He emphasized that they trust each other deeply while also granting one another the freedom they desire.

Smith stated that he would not advise anyone else to follow the path he and Jada have taken, as he expressed:

“I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

While Will has not announced a new film or TV show for now, he released an album titled Based on a True Story last month.

