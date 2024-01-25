Ethan Coen’s Honey Don't! : Everything we know so far

Honey Don't! is an upcoming dark comedy film by Ethan Coen and his wife, Tricia Cooke. As per Deadline, the film will reportedly begin its production in March 2024. Deadline further reported that it is set to star Margaret Qualley (Poor Things, Maid, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation, The White Lotus, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off), and Chris Evans (Avengers: Infinity War, Pain Hustlers, Free Guy).

There has been no release date confirmed for Honey Don't! and it is only the second feature film that Ethan Coen is directing without his brother Joel Coen, with whom he has directed some iconic films like No Country for Old Men (2007), Fargo (1996), and Inside Llewyn Davis (2013) among others.

Ethan Coen's Honey Don't! is part of a planned B movie trilogy

Tricia Cooke and Ethan Coen at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival (image via Getty)

Honey Don't! is expected to be a dark and absurd comedy film. While details about the plot of the film have been kept under wraps, Deadline reported that the film is supposed to similar in mood and tone to Ethan Coen's first solo project, Drive-Away Dolls.

The upcoming film is set to be a collaboration between Coen and his wife, Tricia Cooke, who edited some of the Coen brothers' iconic movies, such as Barton Fink, The Big Lebowski, and O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Cooke previously co-wrote and produced Drive-Away Dolls with her husband, and is expected to do the same for Honey Don't!. The film is most likely going to be a part of a loosely connected "lesbian b-movie" trilogy that the pair talked about last summer with Steve Weintraub of Collider. This is what Tricia Cooke had to say about the trilogy:

"Over the past 20 years, we've been writing this lesbian B movie trilogy. Not really a trilogy, but the idea was to write three queer B movies that I always thought would just kind of sit in the drawer and our kids would look at one day when they were old and get some laughs. And now we've made one of them."

She further continued:

"And we have another one written. The problem with writing two is then you’re obliged to do a third because nobody does two. You gotta do a trilogy. I don’t even know the word for two corresponding to a trilogy."

Joining Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke as the producers of Honey Don't! are Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Robert Graf, as per Deadline.

While Honey Don't! is still in the planning stages, fans can already see Coen and Cooke's humorous sensibility in Drive-Away Dolls, which opens in theaters on February 23.

In the movie, Geraldine Viswanathan (Bad Education) and Margaret Qualley play two women who are traveling to Tallahassee by road but are stopped by many naive Coen-esque criminals. Also starring in the upcoming film are Pedro Pascal, Matt Damon, Colman Domingo, and Beanie Feldstein among others.

Ethan Coen's upcoming film Drive-Away Dolls will be released across theaters on February 23, 2024. Honey Don't! will be following the film, and starts production in March 2024.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here