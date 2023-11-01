TikTok star-turned-pop icon Bella Poarch sat down for an interview with Alex Cooper on October 11, 2023, for her 'Call Her Daddy' podcast and was extremely forthcoming about a lot of things that happened to her in the past. The 26-year-old internet star discussed the much talked about topic of her marriage and divorce and revealed what had ended their relationship.

Poarch revealed in the interview that it was her astronomical rise to stardom on the internet that caused a rift between her and her then-husband. While Poarch was becoming a household name with her viral TikTok videos, her husband was not quite comfortable with appearing in front of the public eye.

In retrospect, Bella Poarch realized that it was her popularity as a social media star that impacted their marriage.

She said:

"Everything just happened so fast."

Recounting the growing tension between them, Poarch narrated how they both had divergent opinions on the issue, however, she also said that she respects his decision.

She proceeded to say:

"TikTok happened, and he didn’t wanna be in the spotlight. I respect that, though. It’s hard when I want to pursue music, like I wanna be an artist, I want to share music, I want to make content. But when the person you love wants something different, it’s hard."

When word leaked out in November 2022 that the Build a B**** singer was divorcing her husband of four years, internet users were taken aback to learn that she was married. Speaking more on the divorce, she said:

"We're divorced, but we're on good terms. It was a mutual decision."

The TikTok star who rose to fame in 2020 with her videos lip-syncing to Millie B's M to the B, which also earned the title of one of the most watched videos on the platform, further mentioned in the podcast that she had met her ex-husband in the military when they were 19, that both of them were very "introverted", and that it was "love at first sight".

Bella Poarch's brave confession of being assaulted

In the interview, Bella Poarch also made the shocking revelation of being s*xually assaulted during her time in the military in the US Navy.

The singer said:

"Something really f***** up happened to me in the military..."

Poarch tearfully proceeded to narrate how she was assaulted in the very first year of being in the military when she was only 18:

"So my first year in the military, I got s*xually assaulted. I was 18."

She further described how the women in the military were there by her side after the incident and displayed concern for her well-being. It was at their insistence that Poarch built up the courage to approach the authorities and report the incident.

She said:

"But the women that I was surrounded with, they kind of like, they knew something was wrong. I showed up to work and they were like, ‘Why do you have so many cuts on your face? Why do you have bruises on your neck? What’s going on?’ I just started crying."

Bella Poarch's assaulter was later taken to court and sentenced to four years. After the interview aired, fans praised the Philippine-American media star for being so forthcoming and brave about the matter.

Bella Poarch was recently spotted coming out of a restaurant in Los Angeles with Minecraft star Clay "Dream", triggering dating rumors.