YouTube and Minecraft star Clay "Dream" and TikTok star turned musician Denarie Bautista Taylor, known professionally as Bella Poarch, were spotted exiting a restaurant in Los Angeles together. Dream and Bella, both prominent figures in the online world, were swiftly noticed by either the paparazzi or a fan who captured a brief moment of the two walking together.

Expand Tweet

Naturally, such a video is like adding fuel to the fire, culminating in speculations, with some suggesting that something may be brewing between them. One fan highlighted:

"This seems like a really weird mix LOL."

Fans speak about the two creators. (Image via Twitter/X)

Why are fans speculating about Dream and Bella Poarch possibly dating?

The online world is often a hotbed of juicy rumors and spicy tales. Catching Dream and Bella Poarch strolling around Los Angeles together prompted a flurry of speculations, leaving many to wonder if the two are currently dating. That's not all, as the pair were also spotted dining together at a restaurant in LA.

Expand Tweet

However, it's worth noting that there is no concrete evidence to suggest that the duo is romantically involved. For those unaware, Clay recently concluded his concert tour in a show in LA. Bella even shared a photo of herself attending his concert. It's entirely possible that the two simply decided to hang out together after the event.

In fact, these two creators have a prior professional connection as well. The Minecraft star, who was then masked and anonymous, made a cameo appearance in Bella Poarch's 2022 music video titled Dolls.

The video also featured short cameos from other creators such as Ludwig, Matthew "Mizkif" and Hasan "HasanAbi."

What did the fans say about the video?

Fans absolutely love to fuel the rumor mill, especially when it involves two prominent figures like Dream and Bella Poarch. Reacting to their restaurant encounter, fans shared these reactions:

Fans react to the paparazzi videos. (Image via Twitter/X)

Clay currently holds the title of being the most subscribed Minecraft creator on YouTube, boasting an impressive following of over 31 million subscribers. Additionally, he maintains a Twitch account with over six million followers, although he is presently inactive on that platform.