"All these sound fire" - Fans go wild as Dream announces the launch of his EP "to whoever wants to hear”

Minecraft content creator Clay "Dream" has announced that he is set to unveil his debut music album "to whoever wants to hear" on September 1, 2023. The YouTuber shared a brief message, along with exciting insights into his upcoming project, and also revealed that his highly anticipated album will comprise a collection of seven distinct songs.

In the announcement video, Clay also gave his fans a sneak peek by teasing a few seconds of some songs from his upcoming album. Naturally, this was exciting news, especially to his fans:

"Slow down. Enjoy your life" - Dream's wholesome message to his fans ahead of the release of his new album

Dream, the popular Minecraft YouTuber, is all set to make a significant mark in the influencer music industry. The talented creator is preparing to launch his debut music album, which will contain seven unique songs. Fans can eagerly look forward to the official release on September 1, marking a remarkable milestone in the YouTuber's artistic journey.

Clay treated his fans to an exciting 20-second video teaser, providing a glimpse of some of the captivating melodies from his upcoming album. Alongside this sneak peek, the talented content creator shared a heartfelt message:

"To, whoever wants to hear. Slow down. Enjoy your life. You only experience this kind of love and happiness once. Don't point the spotlight at the fear and sadness. Point one at the moments that make you feel like you're at the top of Everest. Point one at the people that make you feel invincible. Because you are..."

He added:

"You live forever in their minds. You like forever in those moments. Be yourself. Until you end up dead."

Dream @Dream



my debut drEP with 7 songs, “to whoever wants to hear” is out September 1st.



thank you sm to everybody who has supported me throughout this crazy journey. I love and appreciate you all way more than I can show



link in bio to pre-save thank you.my debut drEP with 7 songs, “to whoever wants to hear” is out September 1st.thank you sm to everybody who has supported me throughout this crazy journey. I love and appreciate you all way more than I can showlink in bio to pre-save pic.twitter.com/cNzZWhIzlb

The last line of the message was a reference to his first song, "Until I End Up Dead," which made its debut on YouTube on June 23. The song was dedicated to the memory of the late Minecraft YouTuber, Alex "Technoblade," who tragically lost his battle with cancer in 2022.

Here's what the fans said

Fans and fellow creators took to Twitter to shower the YouTuber with a flurry of congratulatory messages. Here are a few of them:

Twitter sends their love (Image via Dream/Twitter)

Dream stands as one of the most prominent Minecraft creators, boasting an impressive following of over 31 million subscribers on YouTube. Additionally, he has garnered a substantial audience of 6.4 million followers on Twitch, although he remains largely inactive there.