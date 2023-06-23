"You never know when they’ll be gone" - Dream officially releases a song in honor of Technoblade, instantly goes viral

Popular Minecraft streamer Clay "Dream" has finally officially released his heartfelt tribute song dedicated to the memory of Alex "Technoblade," who sadly passed away in June 2022 due to Sarcoma. The song, titled "Until I End Up Dead," was released on YouTube earlier today (June 23) and has already garnered over 155K views and 5K comments.

On June 21, a 30-second clip was shared as a teaser for the song featuring the late YouTuber. Today it has finally made its way to the public. Speaking about his project, Dream said:

"I wrote this song about reflecting on life and appreciating the things that really matter. like your friends, family, and loved ones, because you never know when they’ll be gone, or when you will be."

dreammusic.lnk.to/uieud Until I End Up Dead - OUT NOW.

What are fans saying about Dream's new song?

The original announcement received a mixed response from viewers. For example, one particular scene in the music video, where Technoblade is shown lying in a hospital bed, was deemed by some fans as being in poor taste.

Despite the mixed reviews, fans of Dream and the Minecraft community have united in celebration of the song as a heartfelt tribute to Technoblade. It's worth noting that the song also included a cameo by Technoblade's father, adding a poignant and personal touch.

Furthermore, the song has been designated as a fundraiser, with all the revenue generated from the video directly allocated to support cancer treatment for those currently battling the illness.

Reacting to the song, fans have shared these reactions:

shou ¹:¹⁸ @notfoundream @Dream thank you for making this song!! it was an amazing song and music video, so proud of you <33 @Dream thank you for making this song!! it was an amazing song and music video, so proud of you <33

foxy @strapnap @Dream thank you for making this song. i lost a friend last year in june and this song has been very healing for me in this difficult time, it's really very special @Dream thank you for making this song. i lost a friend last year in june and this song has been very healing for me in this difficult time, it's really very special https://t.co/GBPmfmsMRn

ً sean UIEUD @seanwasfound @Dream everything about this song is perfectly fine. the depth of its meaning is truly beautiful. keep up the great work! genuinely so proud of you for crafting such a remarkable piece. i love you! :D @Dream everything about this song is perfectly fine. the depth of its meaning is truly beautiful. keep up the great work! genuinely so proud of you for crafting such a remarkable piece. i love you! :D

The official music video on YouTube garnered positive comments as well. Here are some of the top ones:

Fans react to the tribute song (Image via Dream Music/YouTube)

The YouTuber himself has given some personal updates recently. In a video titled "Bye, from Dream" posted earlier this month (June), he revealed his decision to delete his face reveal video. He expressed his intention to revert to his previous persona by putting back his mask on.

Although he did not explicitly state the reason for deleting the face reveal video, it is speculated that the decision could be attributed to the negativity he received after the reveal.

Nonetheless, in the music video, he briefly showed his face at the beginning. However, as the video progresses, he eventually puts his mask back on, potentially indicating his desire to maintain anonymity and privacy.

