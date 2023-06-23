"It's kind of weird": Dream is in hot waters once again as social media questions his upcoming song about Technoblade's death

Yesterday, popular Minecraft streamer Clay "Dream" released a 30-second teaser for his upcoming song titled Until I End Up Dead, which contains scenes depicting the tragic demise of late YouTuber Alexander "Technoblade." The music video is slated to be a fundraiser commemorating the one-year anniversary of Alexander, who succumbed to sarcoma in June 2022.
However, Clay has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism from Twitter users who have pointed out scenes from the teaser that they think are in poor taste. A particular clip that has caused many to question the streamer's intentions includes a depiction of Technoblade lying in a hospital bed.
Twitter user @catalystCereal notes that while the two knew each other and their personal relationship is unknown to the public, singing beside the bed of a dying friend is "kind of weird":
"I’m not gonna diss dream because he knew technoblade and I didn’t, but it’s kind of weird to put a depiction of your friend dying in a hospital bed in your music video that you’re going to profit off of"
Others have also noted that the topic is quite sensitive, and they believe that Dream might have crossed a line by putting himself in a coffin. Here are some more reactions criticizing the music video:
However, there are plenty of people who have come to his defense.
"Technodad helped with the music video": Fans defend Dream's upcoming music video about Technoblade
While there have been many criticisms of the music video (that is not even out yet), many have defended it, saying that the two creators were friends and that the song is dedicated to the memory of Technoblade. It is understandable that some of his fans might not like the way things are depicted in the song. However many many have pointed out that Dream took the permission of Technoblade's father.
Lovingly dubbed Technodad, Alexander's father has played quite an active role in the Minecraft community since his son's passing last year and was also present at the recent Techonoblade One of Us charity stream where Clay announced that he would be releasing a song honoring his friend.
With many calling the streamer out for being insensitive, others, such as Twitter user @dnfcares, have defended the music video, pointing out that Technodad was part of the production and even shared a screenshot of Technoblade's father praising it. The fan also points out that the public is not in a position to dictate right from wrong when the people involved were so close to each other:
"You didn’t know Technoblade. Nor his father. Dream does. He is allowed to make a memorial. Technodad helped out with the entire music video. He allowed this. They are allowed to make a memorial for their dead friend and son. You guys do not get to dictate how somebody grieves"
Many of Dream's fans have also come out in support of the video. Here are some of the general reactions from Twitter:
The Technoblade One of Us Charity was also embroiled in controversy after GeoregeNotFound was criticized by some fans for being insensitive.