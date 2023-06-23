"It's kind of weird": Dream is in hot waters once again as social media questions his upcoming song about Technoblade's death

Yesterday, popular Minecraft streamer Clay "Dream" released a 30-second teaser for his upcoming song titled Until I End Up Dead, which contains scenes depicting the tragic demise of late YouTuber Alexander "Technoblade." The music video is slated to be a fundraiser commemorating the one-year anniversary of Alexander, who succumbed to sarcoma in June 2022.

However, Clay has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism from Twitter users who have pointed out scenes from the teaser that they think are in poor taste. A particular clip that has caused many to question the streamer's intentions includes a depiction of Technoblade lying in a hospital bed.

Twitter user @catalystCereal notes that while the two knew each other and their personal relationship is unknown to the public, singing beside the bed of a dying friend is "kind of weird":

"I’m not gonna diss dream because he knew technoblade and I didn’t, but it’s kind of weird to put a depiction of your friend dying in a hospital bed in your music video that you’re going to profit off of"

Rosewood✨ Goodbye Social Footprint 🇵🇭 @catalystCereal
"I'm not gonna diss dream because he knew technoblade and I didn't, but it's kind of weird to put a depiction of your friend dying in a hospital bed in your music video that you're going to profit off of"

Others have also noted that the topic is quite sensitive, and they believe that Dream might have crossed a line by putting himself in a coffin. Here are some more reactions criticizing the music video:

ʚviennaɞ @sinceisaw
as someone who has known many people with cancer and/or have died from it, dream monetizing the death of technoblade in his music video disgusts me. it is VILE to see this man dress up an actor as his DECEASED FRIEND AND PUT THEM IN A HOSPITAL BED FOR A MUSIC VIDEO.

Lee @Pixleescreen
dream couldn't be bothered to donate his collab merch earnings but decides to dress someone as technoblade dying in a hospital bed for his MUSIC VIDEO.

Chero/Chester | art C0mms OPEN 📌 @Artcherontia
okay this might be more explained in the actual full music video, but what is it wiht the imagery of dream(with his dumbass mask) in a coffin right next to imagery of like,,, a technoblade look alike literaly dying in a hospital bed. that is sooo

Zoe @zoe_hecate
if he donated all the profits from the music video and/or the song i'd have less of an issue with it but he's clearly milking the death of technoblade to make money regardless of what people are saying, also aside from this dream is a pedo, and george is braindead

Cherry @CherryBomb_Alt
Dream taking advantage of technoblade's passing for his music video is disgusting. This clearly wasn't done out of respect but for attention and profit.

However, there are plenty of people who have come to his defense.

"Technodad helped with the music video": Fans defend Dream's upcoming music video about Technoblade

While there have been many criticisms of the music video (that is not even out yet), many have defended it, saying that the two creators were friends and that the song is dedicated to the memory of Technoblade. It is understandable that some of his fans might not like the way things are depicted in the song. However many many have pointed out that Dream took the permission of Technoblade's father.

Lovingly dubbed Technodad, Alexander's father has played quite an active role in the Minecraft community since his son's passing last year and was also present at the recent Techonoblade One of Us charity stream where Clay announced that he would be releasing a song honoring his friend.

With many calling the streamer out for being insensitive, others, such as Twitter user @dnfcares, have defended the music video, pointing out that Technodad was part of the production and even shared a screenshot of Technoblade's father praising it. The fan also points out that the public is not in a position to dictate right from wrong when the people involved were so close to each other:

"You didn’t know Technoblade. Nor his father. Dream does. He is allowed to make a memorial. Technodad helped out with the entire music video. He allowed this. They are allowed to make a memorial for their dead friend and son. You guys do not get to dictate how somebody grieves"

travez !! MET LOVEJOY!!! @dnfcares
You didn't know Technoblade. Nor his father. Dream does. He is allowed to make a memorial. Technodad helped out with the entire music video. He allowed this. They are allowed to make a memorial for their dead friend and son. You guys do not get to dictate how somebody grieves

Many of Dream's fans have also come out in support of the video. Here are some of the general reactions from Twitter:

K4nna @__K4nna
I'm not in the DSMP fandom anymore but I have to say its upsetting to see that people are offended that Dream is making a song and a music video for Technoblade, why would he do anything disrespectful on purpose? Why would Techno's dad be part of it if its so awful?

shou ¹:¹⁸ @notfoundream
i just want us to focus on one thing which is that dream is dedicating this song to his best friend, technoblade. and i want us to focus on that. to respect that. to acknowledge that. and to show our love and support towards the song and the music video in memory of techno.

emily ! 🕷️NEW DREAM ART 📌 @sunlightdnf
DREAM V TECHNOBLADE DUAL IN THE MUSIC VIDEO WHAT IF I CRY

Ridhaaa @ridha_aaa
First of all technodad brought it up himself, was also part of the creation of the music video and ITS ABOUT TECHNOBLADE why don't we stop shittin on dream and focus on the event and technoblade for once

pearl. @stimbozos
Dream dedicated a whole song to technoblade you guys are trying to make something out of nothing

V1oletFury @V1oletFury
Ppl saying that Dreams music video Until I end up dead is gonna be disgusting should take the pink shades off their eyes. its a song dedicated to Technoblade, its for him. it's a story of what he wishes he would have sayd to him, what he learned from him etc 1/3

color splsh @ColorSplsh
i think it's fair to say that dream is a less than good individual, but the music video was literally directed by technoblade's dad.

The Technoblade One of Us Charity was also embroiled in controversy after GeoregeNotFound was criticized by some fans for being insensitive.

