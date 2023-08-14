"Europe next" - Fans go wild as Dream hints at back-to-back concerts after his Los Angeles show gets sold out almost instantly

Minecraft star and popular YouTuber, Clay "Dream," is gearing up to embark on a tour across the United States subsequent to the launch of his inaugural musical album, to whoever wants to hear. He took to Twitter to reveal his plans for his live performance in Los Angeles, scheduled for September 26 at the iconic Fonda Theatre.

In fact, he went on to share that the tickets for his show were snapped up so swiftly that he's deliberating an additional performance the next day. European fans, on the other hand, have urged him to host a show in their land. One fan said:

"okay hear me out: EUROPE NEXT"

Dream to go on tour in 5 American cities, fans share their excitement

Dream is about to kickstart his musical venture with the announcement of his inaugural EP. His journey includes a tour that will commence on September 14 in Florida, with subsequent shows in Washington, DC on September 17, New York on September 19, and Austin, Texas on September 23. It will culminate in Los Angeles on September 26.

Tickets for the final Los Angeles show have already been sold out. For those curious, fans can still acquire tickets for the performances in other locations through the official album website.

The ticket prices vary based on the seating arrangement, ranging from as low as $36 to nearly $150. Additionally, the official website has disclosed that $1 from each ticket sale will be directed towards a charity dedicated to combatting Sarcoma. This meaningful initiative is a tribute to Alexander "Technoblade," another prominent YouTuber, who sadly succumbed to the same ailment.

What did the fans say?

As one of the foremost Minecraft creators, Dream's fans were understandably thrilled by his future show plans. Further, the comments section was brimming with reactions from European enthusiasts, expressing their desire for him to extend his performances to their cities. Following are some of the top reactions to his tweet:

Dream shared a 20-second teaser featuring glimpses of his album's songs. The much-anticipated album (to whoever wants to hear) is scheduled for release on September 1, 2023.

In June 2023, the streamer also unveiled a song from his album titled Until I End Up Dead, as a poignant tribute to his friend and late YouTuber, Technoblade.