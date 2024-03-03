Brandi Worley, a Central Indiana woman, made a chilling confession of stabbing her two young children, Tyler and Charlee Worley, to death and stabbing herself in the neck as she spoke to a 911 dispatcher in the early hours of November 17, 2016. Brandi's husband, Jason Worley, had filed for divorce a day before the attempted murder-suicide, as per CBS News.

While Jason was asleep, Brandi woke up Tyler for an alleged sleepover in Charlee's room. She first stabbed Tyler to death using a combat knife she had purchased the day before and hid in Tyler's room. Brandi then stabbed Charlee Worley to death and followed it with an attempt to take her life by stabbing herself in the neck, as reported by Fox 59 News.

However, she failed and called her mother who convinced her to dial 911. The Evil Lives Here episode She Hid the Knife in a Toybox airs on March 3, 2024, at 9 pm EST on Investigation Discovery and showcases the grueling murders of the Worley siblings.

The synopsis reads:

"When Jason Worley tries to escape from manipulative Brandi, she punishes him by taking away the two things most precious to him."

Who were Tyler and Charlee Worley and what happened to them? Details explored

The 7-year-old Tyler Worley, a first-grade student at Sugar Creek Elementary, and his 3-year-old sister, Charlee Worley, of Darlington, were stabbed to death in the early hours of November 17, 2016. Tyler and Charlee had spent their playtime with their father on a Murphy bed on November 16 before he bathed them and got them ready for bed. According to Journal & Courier, Jason recalled:

"I told them that ‘I love you and I’ll see you in the morning.'"

The same day, Jason Worley had filed for divorce against Brandi Worley, confirmed Montgomery County clerk’s office via PEOPLE. He suspected her of cheating on him with their neighbor.

Tyler Worley was awoken in the middle of the night by his mother, Brandi, who suggested a sleepover in his sister's room. While Charlee slept, Brandi straddled Tyler and stabbed him repeatedly with a combat knife she had purchased the day before.

Charlee woke up briefly during the attack but Brandi consoled her back to sleep. Once she was sure that Tyler was dead, Brandi stabbed Charlee Worley to death with the same knife. She then tried to take her life by stabbing herself in the neck. Failing to do so, she called her mother who convinced her to dial 911.

Brandi Worley (31) called Montgomery County 911 at 4:35 am local time and made a calm yet chilling admission to the double murders as she was quoted by CBS News saying:

"I just stabbed myself and I killed my two children.”

With a slurred speech, she mentioned having taken "a lot of Benadryl," as per CBS 4 News, and further added:

“My husband wanted a divorce and wanted to take my kids. I don’t want him to have my kids.”

Before the responders arrived at the scene, Jason's frantic mother-in-law arrived at the crime scene and confirmed Brandi's claims to the 911 dispatcher on call. According to Journal & Courier, Tyler Worley had three deep stab wounds along with a superficial one while Charlee Worley had three stabs.

Brandi Worley was sentenced to a total of 120 years in prison on March 19, 2018.