Evil Lives Here on ID: Where is Brandi Worley now?

31-year-old Darlington resident Brandi Worley was sentenced to 120 years in prison for the 2016 double murder of her two children - Charlee and Tyler Worley. As per People, Brandi's husband Jason Worley had filed for a divorce, which reportedly served as the motive behind the murders.

As first responders reached the Worleys' Darlington residence, they found Tyler (7) with three deep and one superficial stab wounds while Charlee (3) had three deep stab wounds. Brandi Worley is currently serving her sentence at the Indiana Women's Prison, as per state prison records.

The Evil Lives Here episode titled She Hid the Knife in a Toybox will air on March 3, 2024, at 9 pm EST on Investigation Discovery and showcase the double murders of the Worley siblings - Tyler and Charlee. The synopsis reads:

"When Jason Worley tries to escape from manipulative Brandi, she punishes him by taking away the two things most precious to him."

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of self-harm. Readers' discretion is advised.

Why was Brandi Worley arrested? Details explored

Brandi Worley, the mother of two from Darlington, was arrested on March 19, 2018, for stabbing her children to death before she attempted to stab herself in the early hours of November 17, 2016, as per WTTV.

According to People, Brandi allegedly feared losing her children to her husband Jason Worley as he reportedly filed for divorce the day before, the Montgomery County clerk's office reported. Brandi was suspected of cheating on Jason with their 51-year-old neighbor, as per Oxygen.

Brandi reportedly woke up Tyler in the middle of the night for a sleepover in Charlee's room, according to Journal & Courier. She had purchased a combat knife the day before from Walmart and had hidden it in Tyler's room. As Charlee slept, she straddled Tyler and then stabbed him to death before she stabbed Charlee.

Montgomery County received a 911 call at 4:35 am local time from the Worley household, during which Brandi admitted to stabbing herself and her two children - Tyler (7) and Charlee (3). As per WTTV, while speaking to the 911 operator, she stated:

"I just stabbed myself and I killed my two children."

When the dispatcher asked her about the reason for her actions, she replied:

“My husband wanted a divorce and wanted to take my kids. I don’t want him to have my kids.”

Brandi Worley confessed to consuming a lot of Benadryl on the 911 call obtained by WTTV in Indianapolis and also stated that she stabbed herself in the neck in an attempt to take her own life. With slurred speech, she mentioned that there was blood everywhere.

Brandi Worley reportedly called her mother before dialing 911 and she rushed to the Darlington residence to find the bodies of the two deceased children in Charlee's bedroom.

Where is Brandi Worley now?

Brandi Worley pleaded guilty to the two counts of murder in November 2016. As per Fox 59. she was sentenced to 120 years in jail for two counts of murder, 55 years for one count, and 65 years for the other. She was reportedly admitted to a hospital for a week before she was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

She is currently serving her sentence at Indiana Women's Prison. As per prison records, her earliest possible release date is May 30, 2106.