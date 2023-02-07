Ex On The Beach Couples 2023 release date and air time on MTV

MTV's hit reality TV dating series, Ex On The Beach, is getting a brand new spin-off show called Ex On The Beach Couples. The upcoming series is set to premiere in less than a few days.

Ex On The Beach couples will feature six couples almost on the verge of getting engaged. But they have one major factor standing in the way of popping the question; one partner still has unresolved issues with one of their exes.

The official press release for the soon-to-be-released series titled Ex On The Beach Couples season one reads,

"The series follows six couples ready to get engaged but there is one thing holding them back from taking that next big step - their ever-present, ever-lingering EX. Through a series of intense challenges to their relationship and strength building exercises, the couples will decide if they can finally move on from their ex and achieve their happily ever after."

Kamie Crawford, a TV host, former Miss Teen USA, model, and content creator, will host the popular dating show. With little to no time left for the forthcoming series to premiere, here's everything you need to know about Ex On The Beach Couples.

Ex On The Beach couples will premiere on February 9 at 9 pm ET only on MTV.

The forthcoming reality TV dating series will release its pilot episode on Thursday night, February 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, right after Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV. Viewers who do not have cable TV can stream the episode live as it airs on YouTube TV if they have valid login details and subscriptions.

The official synopsis, according to MTV, reads,

"Six couples come to grips with the lingering issue of how to deal with their exes and ultimately decide if happily ever after -- or happily never after -- is in their future."

Mentioned below are the six couples and exes who will join them on the spinoff series set to premiere in a few days.

Spari and Shyla

Spari is a music producer who still works with his ex, Ri. This has caused some trust issues to arise between his girlfriend, Shyla.

Sorinn and Lola

Sorinn still feels insecure and jealous when it comes to Lola's ex-boyfriend Christopher. Will they be able to overcome the hurdles and get engaged? Stay tuned.

Liam and Leila

Liam is a boxer who is ready to propose and start a family with his girlfriend, Leila. But the one thing stopping him is the thought that she still had feelings for her ex, Samura.

Jake and Holly

Jake and Holly have been together since 2018. Although she was beside him even when he underwent a tragic motorcycle accident, Jake is still hesitant to take the next step. Holly assumes that he thinks twice because of his past with Pala, his ex.

Jamie and Thaliah

Jamie and Thaliah quickly fell for each other, but after Jamie asked her to be in an open relationship, things started to get worse for him. He worries that Thaliah's ex, Charlie, is hoping to get back with her.

Ben and Jade

Ben and Jade are serious about their future together. They have even discussed starting a family and buying a home together. But Jade is somehow still worried about Ben's ex, Kylie.

Ex On The Beach Couples will premiere on Thursday night at 9 pm. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

