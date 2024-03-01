Expats soundtrack: The definite guide to all songs in the miniseries

Lulu Wang’s Expats made its global debut on January 26, 2024. The multifaceted drama explores personal turmoil, political unrest, and the intricacies of human relationships, crafting a beautiful narrative that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

Based on the book The Expatriates by Janice Y.K. Lee, the story revolves around three characters: Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo).

The six-episode run garnered a lot of praise for an enthralling adaptation, and one of the factors that led to its success was its meticulously curated soundtrack. From Blondie's Heart of Glass to Katy Perry’s Roar, each song added depth and emotion to the storytelling, enhancing the overall viewing experience. Follow along with the article to learn more about the songs in the miniseries.

Every song in Expats

Episode 1: “The Peak”

Thunderbirds Are Now! Eat this City by The Vampires and the Frankensteins

I’m Electrified by Pierre Terrasse & Kania Allard

Heart of Glass by Blondie

Episode 2: “Mongkok”

Lady (Hear Me Tonight) by Twilight Trio

I Want it All by Jules Larson

Make It Come to Life by Lee Richardson

City by the Lake by Ellis Naylor & Jeff Wells

My Love by Tobias Gebb

Episode 3: “Mid-Levels”

Even the Nights Are Better by Air Supply

Episode 4: “Mainland”

(No songs)

Episode 5: “Central”

Roar by Expats Choir

Happiness Is Me and You by Kennedy Ryon

Tayo’y Magpapwis by Anak Bayan

Roar by Katy Perry

Shi Ba Xiang Song Zhi Si by Ling Bo & Tsin Ting

Summer of Love by Faye Wong

In So Many Ways by Birdlegs & Pauline

Uptown Girl by George Lam

Make You Feel My Love by Cast

We’re All Alone by Kennedy Ryon

A Simplе Prayer by The Harry Simeone Choir

Episode 6: “Home”

Dress Up by Boys Republic

Safe and Sound by Capital Cities

Friendless Blues by Eartha Kitt

Lay All Your Love On Me by ABBA

Original score for Lulu Wang’s Expat’s by Alex Weston:

Expatriate

The Perpetrators

Hong Kong is Our Home I

I’ll Have Another

Not Somebody’s Wife, Somebody’s Mother

Out of a Clear Blue Sky

Where’s Gus

The Perfect Family

Don’t Draw Jesus

Kid on a Leash

The Birthday Party

Not Defined by Tragedy

The Night Market

Daily Routines

Dirty Laundry

Guess You’re Not Coming to Dinner

Wine, Water and Children (or What If I Don’t Want To)

Distinctive Markings

Lavender for the Moths

Diaspora Movement

Apt. 305

Late for Dinner

Making Plans

Driving Home

Hong Kong is Our Home II

Open the Windows

Essie

Cast and Crew

Lady With a Rug

Umma

Don’t Make Me Drink Alone

Expats plot summary

Here’s how the official synopsis of Janice Y.K. Lee’s The Expatriates describes the story:

In the glittering city of Hong Kong, expats arrive daily for myriad reasons—to find or lose themselves in a foreign place and to forget or remake themselves far from home."Amidst this hothouse atmosphere, a tragic incident causes three American women’s lives to collide in ways that will rewrite every assumption of their privileged world.

The synopsis introduces the three major characters of the story:

Mercy, a young Korean American and recent Columbia graduate, once again finds herself compromised and adrift, trying to start her life anew; Hilary, a wealthy housewife, is haunted by her struggle to have a child, hoping to save her uncertain marriage."Meanwhile, Margaret, once the enviable mother of three, tries to negotiate an existence that has become utterly unrecognizable after a catastrophic event.

It concludes with:

"Faced with unthinkable choices, these three women form a profound connection that defies the norms of the sequestered community—finding in each other a strength borne of need, forgiveness, and, ultimately, hope.

Where to watch Expats

Given Expats is a Prime Video Original, it is available exclusively in Amazon Prime Video for the audience worldwide. Like many other popular shows on Prime Video, Lulu Wang’s miniseries offers a truly global viewing experience. Expats is accessible in 32 dubbed languages and accompanied by subtitles in 42 different languages.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the upcoming movies and shows on Expats as 2024 progresses.