Expats soundtrack: The definite guide to all songs in the miniseries

Lulu Wang’s Expats made its global debut on January 26, 2024. The multifaceted drama explores personal turmoil, political unrest, and the intricacies of human relationships, crafting a beautiful narrative that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.
Based on the book The Expatriates by Janice Y.K. Lee, the story revolves around three characters: Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo).
The six-episode run garnered a lot of praise for an enthralling adaptation, and one of the factors that led to its success was its meticulously curated soundtrack. From Blondie's Heart of Glass to Katy Perry’s Roar, each song added depth and emotion to the storytelling, enhancing the overall viewing experience. Follow along with the article to learn more about the songs in the miniseries.
Every song in Expats
Episode 1: “The Peak”
- Thunderbirds Are Now! Eat this City by The Vampires and the Frankensteins
- I’m Electrified by Pierre Terrasse & Kania Allard
- Heart of Glass by Blondie
Episode 2: “Mongkok”
- Lady (Hear Me Tonight) by Twilight Trio
- I Want it All by Jules Larson
- Make It Come to Life by Lee Richardson
- City by the Lake by Ellis Naylor & Jeff Wells
- My Love by Tobias Gebb
Episode 3: “Mid-Levels”
- Even the Nights Are Better by Air Supply
Episode 4: “Mainland”
(No songs)
Episode 5: “Central”
- Roar by Expats Choir
- Happiness Is Me and You by Kennedy Ryon
- Tayo’y Magpapwis by Anak Bayan
- Roar by Katy Perry
- Shi Ba Xiang Song Zhi Si by Ling Bo & Tsin Ting
- Summer of Love by Faye Wong
- In So Many Ways by Birdlegs & Pauline
- Uptown Girl by George Lam
- Make You Feel My Love by Cast
- We’re All Alone by Kennedy Ryon
- A Simplе Prayer by The Harry Simeone Choir
Episode 6: “Home”
- Dress Up by Boys Republic
- Safe and Sound by Capital Cities
- Friendless Blues by Eartha Kitt
- Lay All Your Love On Me by ABBA
Original score for Lulu Wang’s Expat’s by Alex Weston:
- Expatriate
- The Perpetrators
- Hong Kong is Our Home I
- I’ll Have Another
- Not Somebody’s Wife, Somebody’s Mother
- Out of a Clear Blue Sky
- Where’s Gus
- The Perfect Family
- Don’t Draw Jesus
- Kid on a Leash
- The Birthday Party
- Not Defined by Tragedy
- The Night Market
- Daily Routines
- Dirty Laundry
- Guess You’re Not Coming to Dinner
- Wine, Water and Children (or What If I Don’t Want To)
- Distinctive Markings
- Lavender for the Moths
- Diaspora Movement
- Apt. 305
- Late for Dinner
- Making Plans
- Driving Home
- Hong Kong is Our Home II
- Open the Windows
- Essie
- Cast and Crew
- Lady With a Rug
- Umma
- Don’t Make Me Drink Alone
Expats plot summary
Here’s how the official synopsis of Janice Y.K. Lee’s The Expatriates describes the story:
In the glittering city of Hong Kong, expats arrive daily for myriad reasons—to find or lose themselves in a foreign place and to forget or remake themselves far from home."Amidst this hothouse atmosphere, a tragic incident causes three American women’s lives to collide in ways that will rewrite every assumption of their privileged world.
The synopsis introduces the three major characters of the story:
Mercy, a young Korean American and recent Columbia graduate, once again finds herself compromised and adrift, trying to start her life anew; Hilary, a wealthy housewife, is haunted by her struggle to have a child, hoping to save her uncertain marriage."Meanwhile, Margaret, once the enviable mother of three, tries to negotiate an existence that has become utterly unrecognizable after a catastrophic event.
It concludes with:
"Faced with unthinkable choices, these three women form a profound connection that defies the norms of the sequestered community—finding in each other a strength borne of need, forgiveness, and, ultimately, hope.
Where to watch Expats
Given Expats is a Prime Video Original, it is available exclusively in Amazon Prime Video for the audience worldwide. Like many other popular shows on Prime Video, Lulu Wang’s miniseries offers a truly global viewing experience. Expats is accessible in 32 dubbed languages and accompanied by subtitles in 42 different languages.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on the upcoming movies and shows on Expats as 2024 progresses.