Is Expats based on a true story? Everything to know

Lulu Wang’s Expats has always been a controversial topic since the miniseries went under production. The critically acclaimed series eventually garnered a lot of praise for its storyline and intriguing characters. Notably, the expatriate setting in Hong Kong, unfurling against the backdrop of the Umbrella Movement protests of 2014, is a passive resistance by the city demanding transparent elections.

Expats made its global debut on January 26 and ran for six episodes, concluding on February 23. As the storyline unfolds, shedding light on the lives of expatriates navigating life in different cities far from their home countries, the events and characters in the series seem to be inspired by true stories. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Expats is based on a book by Janice Y.K. Lee

While the events in Hong Kong portrayed in the series are based on true events, it’s essential to note that the characters and their stories are entirely fictional. Also, to put it simply, Margaret, Hilary, and Mercy didn’t draw inspiration from any expatriates living in Hong Kong.

Expats is based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s literary fiction The Expatriates, first published on January 12, 2016. So, in a nutshell, the series is not based on a true story but is a work of fiction. The story revolves around a close-knit expatriate community in Hong Kong, mostly focusing on three characters: Margaret, Mercy, and Hilary.

One of the reasons why there is concern about whether the story is based on true events arises from Margaret losing her youngest son, Gus. The child going missing in the story had the viewers on the edge of their seats, raising questions about his existence in the real world.

However, like all characters in the series, Gus is fictional too, and his disappearance is a crafted element within the plot, prompting an emotional and heartfelt response from the audience.

Even before the series filming controversy in Hong Kong amidst the terror of COVID-19, Lee was under fire for her book, where the South China Morning Post referred to the series as “tone deaf” and out of touch.

The author drew criticism mainly because she is the daughter of Korean immigrants who moved to the U.S. with her family when she was 15. By tone deaf, the critics highlighted this background, raising questions or concerns that may have influenced her perception of the work or the author herself.

How did Expats end

In Expats, Margaret decided to return to the U.S. with her family because the search for Gus greatly affected each of them. However, moments before boarding the flight, Margaret stepped back, signifying that her family, including Essie, should go, choosing to stay behind to resume her search for Gus.

Hilary reunited with her father, who was on his deathbed, only to despise him for being a selfish person who enjoyed beating his wife and traumatizing his daughter. After returning to Hong Kong, Hilary was deeply saddened by her behavior as she reflected on her actions. Hilary continued to live life as she deemed fit, without any stereotypical constraints.

Mercy chose to keep David’s child and decided to step up without taking help from anyone, even from David. Her negative influence caused Charly to leave her side. Mercy met Margaret and decided to give away her child, but the latter refused and advised her to stay true to herself and shared tips on embracing motherhood.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the upcoming TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video as 2024 progresses.