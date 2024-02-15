Expats Episode 4, titled “Mainland,” was another emotional roller-coaster ride that left the audience teary-eyed with its heartbreaking conclusion. Since the show kicked off, fans have been disappointed regarding how Nicole Kidman’s role overshadowed Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo’s characters.

However, the latest installment proved that the stories of all three characters are important, underscoring the notion that pain, regardless of its scale, is equally significant.

Mainland explored the traumatic revelation of Gus’ whereabouts and delved into Hilary’s strained relationship with her mother, along with David and Mercy facing an unforeseen crisis.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for the Expats. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Expats Episode 4: The cliffhanger of Gus' destiny

After arriving at the facility in Shenzen, Margaret and Clarke had to wait a little longer to identify the body that matched Gus’ attributes, given they had come too soon. Till now, Clarke had been emotionally supportive of his wife, but something triggered, and he admonished her for being reckless in entrusting their child to a random stranger.

Later, Clarke disclosed to Margaret that both their children wanted to return to the U.S. Margaret was against this decision as she didn’t want anyone in her family to give up on the search for Gus.

After Margaret and Clarke got to identify the body, the latter sat down on the floor, holding his wife, while the former was in deep shock. The couple's expressions made it challenging for the audience to deduce whether it was Gus, as the segment ended with a massive cliffhanger, leaving the query 'Did Gus die in Expats?' hanging in the balance.

Later in Expats Episode 4, while returning to Hong Kong from Shenzen, Clarke was seen laying his head on Margaret’s lap with grief-stricken eyes while the latter tried to calm her husband by running her hand across his head. In the original book, Gus, who is named G, was never found, and what happened to the child remained a mystery.

Expats Episode 4: Does Hilary dislike her mother

Expats Episode 4 also saw Hilary meet her mother, Brinder, after so long, but unfortunately, while she was escorting her to her apartment, they both got stuck in an elevator with another person who happened to be their neighbor, Tilda.

Hilary’s segment unfolded entirely within the confines of the elevator, where her condescending mother kept nagging her about her poor life choices. While trapped in the elevator, Brinder offered Pinni (a north Indian delicacy) to her daughter and Tilda.

Hilary tried her best to maintain her composure while being criticized by her mother consistently for each and everything. This triggered Hilary to have an outburst about their past, expressing her frustration. Hilary started berating Brinder for how she led a miserable life to keep her marriage stable, a choice Hilary resented.

In the final moments of Hilary’s segment, she seemed relieved for expressing her pent-up emotions. Hilary didn’t despise her mother, but she disagreed with the choices her mother was trying to impose on her.

Expats Episode 4: Is Mercy pregnant with David’s child

While David was leaving her place after they had spent time together like usual, Mercy started throwing up in the bathroom, unveiling that her sickness was not caused by alcohol or any other substance. Surprised as well as scared, David rushed to a nearby pharmacy to buy pregnancy test kits.

Much to their surprise, Mercy was indeed pregnant. While Mercy was frustrated, David was in complete disbelief, given his assumption that he was infertile, especially considering the difficulties he had in having children with Hilary.

This factor eliminated the chances of him having children with Hilary. As witnessed in Expats Episode 4, Mercy is yet to make up her mind, and David has proclaimed to accept whatever challenges lie ahead for them.

