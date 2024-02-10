Expats episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Expats episode 5 will be released on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 7:00 am ET on Amazon Prime Video. Given the miniseries is slated for a six-episode run, the upcoming installment will be the penultimate episode of the series, which is expected to unravel crucial plot points and set the stage for an intense finale.

The latest episode saw all three characters going through the worst phase of their lives, given things have become way worse for them than it ever was. Lulu Wang’s captivating direction and Gursimran Sandhu’s gripping scripts captivated the audience, keeping them on the edge of their seats throughout the compelling narrative.

As the series is just two episodes away from dropping the curtains, the wait for what comes next has reached a fever pitch. Follow along with the article to learn more about Expats episode 5.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Expats. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Expats episode 5 be released

As stated above, Expats episode 5 is all set to be released this Friday, February 16, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. The complete list of release dates and times for the next episode with the respective timezones is listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, February 15, 2024 9 pm Central Time Thursday, February 15, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Friday, February 16, 2024 12 am Mountain Time Thursday, February 15, 2024 10 pm Alaska Standard Time Thursday, February 15, 2024 8 am Hawaii Standard Time Thursday, February 15, 2024 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 16, 2024 5:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, February 16, 2024 10:30 am Central European Time Friday, February 16, 2024 6 am Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, February 16, 2024 3:30 pm

Where to watch Expats episode 5

All the latest and the preceding episodes of Expats will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. As the miniseries is Prime Video Original, it won’t be available on other streaming giants, such as Max, Netflix, and Disney+. Amazon Prime Video’s subscription ranges from $14.99 per month to $139 per year.

A brief recap of Expats episode 3

Expats episode 3 saw Hilary’s mother, Brinder, paying her daughter a visit, but unfortunately, they both get stuck in the building’s elevator for hours with another fellow neighbor. Within the locked-up space, Brinder continued to criticize her daughter for the choices she made in her life and for not having kids.

In response, Hilary admonished her mother for not taking any action against her abusive husband and living a life full of lies. They eventually got out of the elevator after help arrived. After reaching her apartment, Hilary felt a sense of relief, having finally expressed everything that was weighing in on her.

Elsewhere, Mercy was disappointed with David for bringing out how she lost someone’s kid and ruined their family. Eventually, David revealed to Mercy that he was responsible for paralyzing his twin brother while playing when they were kids to let her know that he, too, had something that became a neverending nightmare.

After some time, Mercy started throwing up out of the blue, which utterly worried David, who went out to purchase pregnancy test kits. Much to their fear, Mercy was pregnant, which was surprising to David, given his chances of becoming a father was impossible.

Elsewhere at Shenzen, Clarke and Margaret reached the facility to identify the bodies. While waiting to be let in, a fight ensued between the couple, where Clarke berated Margaret for being so careless. Clarke eventually told his wife that their kids wanted to return to the U.S. Margaret was against this decision as she didn’t want them to give up on Gus.

As the couple identified the lifeless body, Clarke couldn’t contain his grief, breaking down at the devastating realization that it was Gus. Margaret, on the other hand, remained shockingly stoic, displaying no immediate reaction to the loss of her son.

What to expect from Expats episode 5

Given the events that transpired in the latest installment, Expats episode 5 will focus on the aftermath, exploring how Clarke and Margaret get through the horrific realization that their son is dead.

Liberated from what was holding her back, Hilary will continue living life the way she deems peaceful. The episode is also anticipated to see Mercy and David reach a decision that will change their lives forever.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Expats as 2024 progresses.

