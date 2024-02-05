Expats episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Expats episode 4 will be released on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 7:00 am ET on Amazon Prime Video. The latest episode of the miniseries has taken a great toll on the audience, with Nicole Kidman’s heartrending portrayal of a mother for whom losing her son has become an endless nightmare.

Although Kidman’s character overshadows others, the latest episode made some major revelations involving Sarayu Blue’s Hilary and Jin-young Yoo’s Mercy. With the third installment, the series has completed its first half, given Expats is slated for a six-episode run. Read on to learn more about Expats episode 4.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Expats. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Expats episode 4 be released?

As mentioned above, Expats episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 7:00 am ET. The complete list of release dates and times for the next episode with the corresponding timezones is listed below:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, February 9, 2024 4 pm Central Time Friday, February 9, 2024 6 pm Eastern Time Friday, February 9, 2024 7 am Mountain Time Friday, February 9, 2024 5 pm Alaska Standard Time Friday, February 9, 2024 3 am Hawaii Standard Time Friday, February 9, 2024 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 9, 2024 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, February 9, 2024 10:30 am Central European Summer Time Friday, February 9, 2024 1 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, February 9, 2024 10:30 pm

Where to watch Expats episode 4?

Expats episode 4 will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Given that the miniseries is Prime Video Original, it won’t be available on other streaming giants, like Netflix, Max and Disney+. The subscription to Amazon Prime Video ranges from $14.99 per month to $139 per year.

A brief recap of Expats episode 3

Expand Tweet

Expats episode 3 saw Margaret losing her sanity following no progress with the investigation. After discovering that her late neighbor had a picture taken of his son, she started suspecting his involvement, subsequently sharing her theories with Hilary.

Hillary didn’t pay much attention, as she was already going through sleepless nights with her marriage going downhill. Mercy found David utterly distressed and eventually learned that he was having a tough time getting over the fact that his own wife paused when he was being questioned about Gus’ whereabouts instead of defending him.

While going through pictures of Gus, Margaret discovered a scar on him, so she decided to take photos of the markings of her other two children, Daisy and Philip, to ensure their safety. Unbeknownst to Margaret, her concern for her children was indeed traumatic for them.

Expand Tweet

Later, Margaret decided to break into her suspected neighbor’s house by getting the keycard from Hilary after she chastised her for being incapable of understanding the pain of a mother.

Hilary tried to patch things up with David to prevent her marital life from falling apart, but her efforts went in vain, and things became even more bitter between the two.

Clarke and Margaret met the investigators who revealed the shocking discovery of the bodies of four kids. Among the bodies, one kid’s physical aspects matched Clarke and Margaret's youngest son. The couple headed out to a morgue in Shenzen to identify the body.

What to expect from Expats episode 4?

Expand Tweet

Although it's yet to be revealed whether the body is really of Gus, the upcoming events are surely set to have the audience at the edge of their seats with heightened drama and suspense.

Given Hilary has finally given up on David, she might file for a divorce as things become hopeless between the couple. The investigation will likely take an increasingly emotional toll on everyone involved, even Mercy.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Expats as 2024 progresses.