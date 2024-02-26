Expats tribute to Matthew Yousuke Wakai in the finale explained

Despite receiving a fitting end, the confounding plot holes in Expats kept the intrigue among the fans who expect a sequel to be on the horizon. However, much to fans' disappointment, a Season 2 is not in the cards, given the miniseries completely adapts Janice Y.K. Lee’s original book. Additionally, the author has no intention of continuing the story.

Lulu Wang’s Expats, with its captivating and emotionally charged storyline delving into the lives of the expatriates, gracefully reached its conclusion on February 23, 2024. With its end, the finale left a lasting impact on the audience, resonating with viewers through its gripping narrative and compelling characters.

As the series wrapped up, all eyes were on the finale, which paid a heartfelt tribute to Matthew Yousuke Wakai, which sparked curiosity about who he was and the role he played in the miniseries. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Who was Matthew ‘Matty’ Yousuke Wakai Expats

Matthew Yousuke Wakai, aka Matty, was a cinematographer in Expats who played a pivotal role as the camera and steadicam operator. He worked on five episodes of Expats. Unfortunately, his contribution in the sixth or the final episode was cut short due to his untimely passing, which certainly left a void in the production, leaving the crew and the cast members deeply affected.

Matthew passed away on August 25, 2022, due to a heart attack, and he was aged 36. Dishearteningly, he was just a month away from celebrating life with his 37th birthday, but fate had other plans. Eventually, after learning about his passing, friends and family were in deep shock as they had a hard time believing such an unforeseen event.

Taking it to social media, Matthew’s wife, Zoe Li, shared a post to tell his story to the world and celebrate his life. It was revealed that Matthew lost both his parents at a very young age and their absence left a deep impact on him. Since then, he learned to appreciate life and became a beacon of hope and kindness for his friends and family, spreading nothing but positivity.

Matthew was married to Zoe Li, an Aerial Arts instructor, and they have a son named Eiso. Besides his last acclaimed contribution, Wakai also worked in some of the major blockbuster films like Iron Man 3, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Man of Tai Chi, The Painted Viel, and Thor: The Dark World.

Zoe Li’s sister and Matthew’s sister-in-law, Howe Liang Li, took a compassionate and appreciable initiative during the difficult time by launching a fundraiser for the family on the GoFundMe website. Recognizing the family's emotional and financial strains after Matthew’s passing, Howe’s efforts aimed to provide financial assistance and support to friends and well-wishers.

Like many important crew members, Matthew was also an essential part of Expats and his contribution as a camera and steadicam operator left an indelible mark on the show’s visual storytelling.

