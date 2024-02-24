Expats ending explained: Is Gus ever found?

Lulu Wang’s Expats finally dropped the curtains for the miniseries, with the last episode ending the show’s run on February 23, 2024. Much to fans' surprise, the scripts for the finale were provided by Janice Y.K. Lee, the author of the original book The Expatriates.

Given the events that transpired in the penultimate episode, all eyes were set on the finale, as it was anticipated to impart an enlivening conclusion. However, given the story stayed true to the events of the original book, it had a bittersweet ending, bringing satisfaction to some but leaving others with mixed emotions.

While the stories of all three characters are equally significant, the only element that left the audience baffled was the fate of Margaret’s youngest son, Gus. This young character kept the audience in suspense throughout, leaving them eager to know the answers. Follow along with the article to learn how Expats ended.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for the Expats. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Did Margaret ever find Gus in Expats

As witnessed in the final moments of Expats episode 6, Margaret refused to board the flight to the U.S. and let her family go. Although her children were heartbroken, Clarke and Essie didn’t want to change her mind.

Margaret was aware that Gus' disappearance was also taking a huge toll on her family, but she decided to stay back and let her family go. What happened to Gus is indeed the biggest plot hole of the series, as the answers remain a mystery.

However, in a nutshell, Margaret’s efforts went in vain as she never found her son. One of the possible explanations for what happened to him was subtly revealed in the fourth episode, ‘Mainland,’ in which Clarke and Margaret headed to Shenzen to identify a body that matched Gus’ features.

During a conversation with his wife, Clarke, who was having a breakdown, told his wife that their son might have landed in the hands of human traffickers. Given he had Asian features like his father, slipping him through borders would become easier for the traffickers.

"You didn’t lose him. No, they took him. They took him because he looked like me. Margaret. white kid is too much trouble on the black market, but Gus looked like me.” - Clarke Woo

What happens to Mercy at the end of Expats

Mercy and Charly, moments before parting ways, as seen in Expats Episode 6 (Image via Prime Video)

The series didn’t see a fitting on Mercy’s side either, as her newfound blossoming relationship with Charly went downhill after the latter learned about the former being pregnant. However, Charly’s disappointment over Mercy was not because she lied to her but because of her perspective.

The things that Mercy deemed to be signs of her curse, Charly saw in the form of opportunities and blessings, which caused them to drift apart. Charly refused to take any monetary help from David and decided to raise her child on her own.

For the first time in the series, the audience witnessed the character speak a few words in Korean with her, symbolizing the pain she was going through. Mercy met both Hilary and Margaret for one last time to apologize for everything.

She felt sorry for being one of the reasons Hilary parted ways with David and blamed herself completely for Gus’ disappearance. Charly wanted to give away her child to Margaret, but she refused. Hilary and Margaret encouraged Mercy to live life to the fullest.

What happens to Hilary at the end of Expats

David and Hilary, as seen in Expats Episode 6 (Image via Prime Video)

After years, despite her unwillingness, Hilary met her father but not for the reason of checking on his health. Hilary finally confessed the nightmares she had been living all her life to her father by stating how badly he treated his wife and made a living hell for his daughter.

However, after returning to Hong Kong, Hilary had a breakdown in the middle of the airport, but luckily, David was there to comfort her. Hilary and David made peace with each other and chose to remain friends, aiding each other at their worst time.

Hilary forgave Margaret and Mercy and decided to live life without any constraints. The only thing that liberated Hilary from her mental prison was her honestly expressing the truth to her father. Hilary continued to live life as she deemed fit.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the upcoming shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in 2024.