Explained: What happens next in Amber Heard x Johnny Depp trial as jury deliberations set to resume?

In what was termed the "trial of the century," the closing statements in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial have already been delivered on Friday, May 27, 2022, and now the jury's deliberation is the only thing remaining before the verdict is announced in the prolific case.

Jury deliberations began on the evening of May 27, 2022, and lasted for two hours before they took off for the three-day recess for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The court has stated that the jury will deliberate until the evening on each day they work, excluding holidays and weekends. The jury deliberations are set to resume on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, and hopefully, the verdict will be delivered soon after.

But what happens after that? The court case has already ended and the jury's decision is the only thing remaining now. What happens if either of them loses the case? Read on to find out.

What happens to Johnny Depp if he loses the case?

The whirlwind case that began on April 11, 2022, in the Fairfax County Circuit Court has already outlasted its welcome and has dragged on for over six weeks, with the final verdict still impending. Now, there are no concrete timelines for when the jury will deliver their verdict, but as they are set to resume the deliberation on Tuesday, the verdict should not be very far away.

After the press extensively covered the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, making it one of the most trending events of the past few weeks, many are left questioning what the end product of the trial may look like.

Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation after the latter posted an article in The Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse, where she allegedly hinted at Johnny Depp being a perpetrator of domestic violence. This, in turn, led Depp to allegedly lose out on important roles in films, including the famed role of Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million in damages, while Heard counter-sued Depp for $100 million after Depp's lawyer said that her claims were false.

First of all, as this is a civil suit, none of the parties involved will go to prison if they lose the case. Despite the heinous accusations thrown across the room, involving physical and mental abuse, neither Johnny Depp nor Amber Heard is on the stand for criminal charges.

After the jury's decision, either of the parties will most likely be ordered to pay the sum of the lawsuit to the other, but there are other variables. If Depp wins, he may receive the $50 million in damages that he claimed from Heard. But the jury may feel that this amount is too much and may settle on a lower value. Though it's unlikely, the jury may settle on a higher value too.

The same happens for Amber Heard. If she wins, she may be entitled to the $100 million that she claimed for defamation. Alternatively, the jury may suggest a different sum as well.

For Johnny Depp's claim, the jury is weighing in on seven questions, such as whether Heard had implied anything related to Johnny in her post. For Heard, the jury is weighing in on six questions. The seven-person jury will consider all of this in accordance with the legal definition of defamation and reach a verdict.

The verdict, too, will be a big social media affair when it is announced. Stay tuned for more updates.

