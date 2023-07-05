Explained: Why are some HBO shows, including Insecure, airing on Netflix?

Fans noticed that the hit HBO comedy-drama Insecure series began streaming on Netflix, and the platform didn't just have one season but all five of them. Fans thought it was weird because of the immense competition between the two streamers. However, it was later revealed that the phenomenon occurred due to a new licensing deal between the aforementioned streamers.

Created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore, Insecure stars Issa Rae as Issa Dee, Yvonne Orji as Molly Carter, Jay Ellis as Martin Lawrence Walker, and Lisa Joyce as Frieda. It also stars Natasha Rothwell as Kelli Prenny, Amanda Seales as Tiffany DuBois, Y'lan Noel as Daniel King, Alexander Hodge as Andrew Tan, and Kendrick Sampson as Nathan Campbell. The show also stars Leonard Robinson as Taurean Jackson, and Courtney Taylor as Sequoia "Quoia".

Why is Insecure streaming on Netflix

According to a story broken by Deadline last month, Warner Bros. Discovery was planning to shift some of its HBO programs to Netflix. This is the first time in a decade that HBO allowed their shows to stream on a rival streamer in the United States of America.

This entire move is financial in nature. Deadline also confirmed that this move was heavily opposed by HBO officials in higher positions. However, due to financial reasons, they let the deal go through. HBO had removed some of its shows like Westworld and Raised by Wolves from HBO Max and shifted them to other streamers (Roku, Tubi, and Amazon's Freevee).

After the relaunch of Max as a premium service, HBO even began considering moving some of its titles to Netflix. The first show, for now, is Insecure but soon shows like Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Six Feet Under and Ballers will also be available on Netflix. Since these shows are being distributed on a co-exclusive basis, they will also be available on Max.

HBO had done this previously with Prime Video but for the first time in history with Netflix. Hulu's True Blood will be streamable for Netflix users outside American soil.

Last year at an event at Bank of America Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said that they have a lot of content "sitting idly" for just principle reasons.

"The Lord of the Rings is a great [example]: It is a nonexclusive window [and] we look at it as what we are giving up versus what additional revenue we are generating. there are positive knock-on effects on our own platforms as well," he added.

Insecure synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Insecure reads,

"Modern-day black women might be described as strong and confident; in other words, just the opposite of Issa and Molly. As the best friends deal with their own real-life flaws, their insecurities come to the fore as together they cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences."

It further states,

"Created by co-star Issa Rae and writer/comic Larry Wilmore ("The Daily Show With Jon Stewart"), the comedy series looks at the friendship of two black women in a unique, authentic way. It features the music of both indie and established artists of color, and touches on a variety of social and racial issues that relate to the contemporary black experience."

Executive producers of Insecure are Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, Michael Rotenberg, Melina Matsoukas, Dave Becky, and Jonathan Berry. It streamed from October 9, 2016, to December 26, 2021.

