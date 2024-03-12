Exploring Lily Allen's family and relationships after English singer jokes about her kids ruining her career

Popular British singer Lily Allen recently sparked headlines with her candid revelations about how motherhood impacts a career. In a conversation with The Radio Times Podcast, the Smile singer humorously remarked:

“My children ruined my career.”

While her statement may have been accompanied by a laugh, it sparks a genuine discussion about the complex intersection of family life and professional pursuits in the life of a celebrity, especially as a mother.

Lily Allen co-parents two daughters with ex-husband Sam Cooper

In the conversation with host Kelly-Anne Taylor and presenter Miquita Oliver, Lily Allen went on to open up about the challenges of balancing motherhood with her music career. She said:

“I love them, and they complete me, but in terms of pop stardom, totally ruined it.”

The singer is a parent to two daughters, Ethel Mary and Marnie Rose, who are 12 and 11, respectively, and co-parents them with her ex-husband, Sam Cooper.

Lily Allen’s childhood was spent with her parents, grappling with the exact same dilemma of parenting and fame. Born on May 2, 1985, she grew up in a family with a rich artistic legacy.

Her father, Keith Allen, happens to be a well-known actor, comedian, and musician, and her mother, Alison Owen, is a film producer. Raised in a creative atmosphere, Allen began her musical career at an early age, eventually getting popular with her debut album Alright, Still in 2006.

Speaking of her childhood, Allen said:

“Some people choose their career over their children, and that’s their prerogative. But my parents were quite absent when I was a kid, and I feel like that really left some nasty scars that I’m not willing to, you know, repeat on mine."

She continued:

“So I chose stepping back and concentrating on them, and I’m glad that I have done that because I think they’re pretty well-rounded people. Fingers f---ing crossed.”

Lily Allen also went on to reflect on her decision to prioritize her children over her career, acknowledging the profound impact it has had on her professional trajectory. She said:

“It really annoys me when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can’t.”

Allen married Sam Cooper, a contractor and decorator, in 2011, and they had two kids together. However, the couple's relationship was not without its share of challenges, which led to their divorce in 2018. Despite the dissolution of their marriage, Allen remains committed to co-parenting her children with Cooper, putting their well-being first and foremost.

In 2020, Allen married actor David Harbour, well known for his role in the TV series Stranger Things. The couple's whirlwind romance culminated in a low-key wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, marking a new chapter in Allen's personal life.

Despite the challenges she has faced, Allen remains resilient and determined to chart her own path, both as an artist and a mother. On Tuesday, she announced the launch of a new podcast with friend Miquita Oliver, 39, titled Miss Me? The show will start airing from Thursday on BBC Sounds.

Lily Allen's candid remarks about motherhood and career reflect the complex realities faced by many working parents. As she navigates the intricacies of family life and professional pursuits, Allen continues to inspire audiences through her music, acting, and other creative endeavors.