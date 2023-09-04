One Piece takes over Stranger Things on Netflix with a massive margin

Saturday, September 2, 2023, saw the first weekend following the release of Netflix’s One Piece live-action series. Likewise, some astonishing engagement numbers have come in for the first day of the weekend for the platform, seeing the latest live-action adaptation beat Stranger Things by a massive margin.

With the release of Netflix’s One Piece live-action on Thursday, August 31, 2023, fans celebrated what appeared to be the live-action manga adaptation curse being broken. Even after a week of rewatches, critical reviews, and fan discussion, many still heavily praise the series, contributing to its massive margin over Stranger Things’ engagement score.

While this isn’t necessarily the best margin for success for the One Piece live-action series, it’s still impressive considering the prestige and acclaim Stranger Things has had over the years. If nothing else, the number at least proves that a majority of Netflix users are choosing to try out the latest version of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series.

One Piece live-action beats Stranger Things with some caveats but nevertheless earns a victory

One of the key reasons why this latest victory for the One Piece live-action series can be undermined stems from the fact that these engagement scores are done on a daily basis. Considering that the live-action series is one of the newest additions to the platform, the numbers will obviously be skewed in its favor.

That’s not to say that Stranger Things is being completely unwatched right now. The series ranks second with a 21.14 compared to the live-action’s 103.02 in first. While this is a massive disparity between the two series, it’s worth acknowledging that Stranger Things has no new material for fans to flock to.

That being said, it remains at the top of the list, excluding the platform’s latest highly-anticipated release, and by a wide margin at that. Behind Stranger Things is Love Is Blind in third with a 15.13, You with a 14.40, The Witcher with an 11.34, and Disenchantment with an 11.32.

The last in the list is also advertised by the platform as one of its most rewatched series amongst subscribers, making Stranger Things’ second-place victory even more impressive.

In any case, the achievement of the live-action’s ranking over what is arguably Netflix’s most popular series cannot be completely torn down. While its ratings are certainly bolstered by its having just premiered, the series is nevertheless clearly popular and deserving of each accolade and all the praise it’s getting.

