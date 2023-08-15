Eye of the Storm ending explained: Did Dr. Zheng Xia contract SARS in the hospital outbreak?

Eye of the Storm on Netflix is a Taiwanese medical drama that depicts the horrors of an epidemic-stricken hospital under lockdown, after several patients and medical staff come in contact with a deadly virus and start falling sick. The infection kicks in with a fever before causing acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus, causing the carrier's death. It is based on the SARS epidemic from 2003.

The plotline is developed from different perspectives as multiple story arcs run parallel throughout the film, all set inside one particular hospital. The central arc on Eye of the Storm is the one surrounding Dr. Zheng Xia, a thoracic surgeon who is trapped at the hospital during the lockdown. However, he intends to stay away from harm's way and leave the facility as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, other medical staff such as nurse Tai-He and Dr. Lee, are struggling to keep the hospital workforce united as everybody fears contracting the deadly virus. Another key character, the taxi driver, shows compassion in the face of death and takes care of the head nurse's daughter.

Eye of the Storm comes not long after the world witnessed the fright of the COVID-19 pandemic, covering the SARS outbreak which occurred two decades ago. The film ends on an open note with the caring nurse Tai-He in isolation after contracting the virus and Dr. Xia realizing that he too has a fever.

Does Dr. Zheng Xia contract the deadly SARS virus by the end of Eye of the Storm on Netflix?

At the beginning of Netflix's latest medical drama film Eye of the Storm, the central character, Dr. Zheng Xia, a thoracic surgeon, who is almost on his way home, is seen returning to the hospital to perform an emergency surgery. Soon after, the hospital goes into lockdown when an unknown virus starts infecting the medical staff, healthcare providers, patients, and their family members.

The events that follow depicts a faulty healthcare system as nurses refuse to tend to ailing patients and must survive under the constant fear of getting infected by the deadly virus. Dr. Xia intends on leaving the facility even after nurse Tai-He tries to talk him into staying behind. The former tells the nurse that it's his job to look after patients and not the doctor's.

However, first in Eye of the Storm, Dr. Xia hopes to find the origins of the virus and how it arrived at their hospital. He initiates an investigation into the matter with the help of tabloid journalist Lin. As they dig deeper, the duo find out that it started from the "B" wing, which seems to be the most affected part of the building.

Elsewhere, nurse Tai-He and Dr. Lee struggle to keep the hospital's workforce united as they go on strike for human rights violations when authorities refuse to let them outside the building. But their co-workers realize that Tai-He was possibly in contact with SARS infected patients and send him to the "B" wing. There, he fails to help the head nurse as she dies in front of him and also contracts the virus.

Meanwhile, the taxi driver who drove Dr. Xia to the hospital, and got stuck in lockdown because of his chance encounter with the surgeon, shows compassion and helps others around him, including the head nurse's daughter.

As Eye of the Storm progresses, Tai-He is seen struggling with the virus' symptoms, and Dr. Lee fails to revive an elderly patient who hung himself. The two were seen sharing a kiss before Tai-He was sent to the "B" wing and remain in contact afterwards, but hide their pains from each other.

Later, Dr. Xia is presented with the opportunity to leave the hospital, but he chooses to stay back and perform a C-section surgery on a pregnant woman who has also contracted the virus. However, shortly before the operation, he learns that the patient he operated at the beginning of the film died of the virus.

Dr. Xia then checks his tempterature to find out that he was possilbly infected by the virus, but performs the surgery and saves the woman's life. The concluding scenes that followed show him talking to his daughter over call and as soon as he gets off the phone, he looks to the right side and sees Tai-He, sitting on the floor and looking right back at him. The film ends with this scene, on an open note.

Critically-accalimed Taiwanese thriller film Eye of the Storm is now available to stream on Netflix.