Ezra Blount GoFundMe: Dad raises more than $70,000 as 9-year-old son dies of Astroworld injuries 

On Sunday, November 14, nine-year-old Astroworld attendee Ezra Blount passed away after being in a medically-induced comatose state. The news of his unfortunate demise was reported to Houston's ABC13 by his family.

Blount family lawyer Ben Crump, who had also represented George Floyd's family, released a statement on his Twitter. The post read,

"The Blount family is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra's death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer."

Ben Crump Law, PLLC @BenCrumpLaw NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump , co-counsel Alex and Bob Hilliard, and Paul Grinke have issued a statement expressing deep condolences for the death of Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old who was trampled and catastrophically injured at the Astroworld Festival. NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump, co-counsel Alex and Bob Hilliard, and Paul Grinke have issued a statement expressing deep condolences for the death of Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old who was trampled and catastrophically injured at the Astroworld Festival. https://t.co/GInPXgjfg3

Ezra Blount's untimely death from injuries sustained at the Astroworld event marks the tenth death toll since the tragedy. Furthermore, it makes him the youngest casualty amongst the event's victims. Previously, 14-year-old John Hilgert was the youngest victim of the fatal event.

What happened to Ezra Blount at Astroworld?

Ezra's father Treston Blount previously stated the condition of his son's health on a GoFundMe page set up by him.

He said:

"...due to his severe injuries which are swelling in the back of brain damage and trauma to nearly all organs we are certain that he was trampled and is still in (an) induced coma."

The GoFundMe page has raised over $70,000 of the $200,000 target. The fund is slated to be used for medical expenses from his injuries.

According to a previous report from ABC13, nine-year-old Ezra was on Treston's shoulders, awaiting Drake's appearance on stage. Treston passed out from the crowd surge, which caused Ezra to fall.

Erza was trampled by the chaotic crowd, which resulted in severe damage to his internal organs.

Here's how Twitteratis has been reacting to the unfortunate demise of Ezra Blount

While several people sympathized with Ezra's family for this tragedy, unfortunately, few questioned him being at the concert. Multiple tweets insinuated that a nine-year-old should not have attended the Astroworld concert.

jake steel @fruitypeebils @jlewis9822 @AP i read that the son was living with the mother. this poor guy was trying to make the best of the allotted time that he had with his son. seems like he really wanted just to bond with his son. i can't imagine. @jlewis9822 @AP i read that the son was living with the mother. this poor guy was trying to make the best of the allotted time that he had with his son. seems like he really wanted just to bond with his son. i can't imagine.

A.J. @A_JCLINE @AP There’s an unnecessary amount of victim blaming going on in this comment section @AP There’s an unnecessary amount of victim blaming going on in this comment section

Phoebe Henderson @phoebe_0607 @AP Honestly heartbroken. No, the poor kid shouldn’t have been there, but he also should have been able to go to a concert without dying. @AP Honestly heartbroken. No, the poor kid shouldn’t have been there, but he also should have been able to go to a concert without dying.

PeterRABBIT67 @PeterRabbit67 @jennbrissett @AP My folks always took me to concerts. You expect them to be SAFE. @jennbrissett @AP My folks always took me to concerts. You expect them to be SAFE.

Whitney Durrant @whittery27 @AP All yall blaming the victim. Disgusting. The kid wanted to see an artist he loved, and so he got to go. It was an all ages thing. @AP All yall blaming the victim. Disgusting. The kid wanted to see an artist he loved, and so he got to go. It was an all ages thing.

Marla @SharkGoddess @AP What was a 9 year old doing there to begin with? That's NO place for a child. @AP What was a 9 year old doing there to begin with? That's NO place for a child.

Minx @ThePurpleMinx @AP When I heard the news elsewhere.......it broke my heart. Its so horrific and I'm heartbroken for his family. It didn't have to happen. If #TravisScott and the organizers had just cared for those who paid to see him.....cumulative negligence killed and injured so many. RIP @AP When I heard the news elsewhere.......it broke my heart. Its so horrific and I'm heartbroken for his family. It didn't have to happen. If #TravisScott and the organizers had just cared for those who paid to see him.....cumulative negligence killed and injured so many. RIP

Steve Campion @SteveABC13 #hounews Rest In Peace, #EzraBlount . 🙏 The 9-year-old who was on life support for days after he was injured at Travis Scott's #Astroworld music festival has died, according to his family. He’s the 10th & youngest person to die from injuries sustained at the concert. #abc13 Rest In Peace, #EzraBlount. 🙏 The 9-year-old who was on life support for days after he was injured at Travis Scott's #Astroworld music festival has died, according to his family. He’s the 10th & youngest person to die from injuries sustained at the concert. #abc13 #hounews https://t.co/0vnKLtM1bw

Carla Storz 🛹🌱☕️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ @storz_carla @HoustonChron What a tragedy this is. My sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones. @HoustonChron What a tragedy this is. My sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones.

Lisanne Wirth 🖋💣💥⚖🌱 @ContentQueen11



Asking why this little boy was at the concert or why he was up so late is VICTIM BLAMING. It was an all ages show.



Doing this creates an implied narrative that the crowd was to blame & they weren't. Crowds cannot manage their own density. Period.



RIP Ezra. 🙏 @AP Very sad. 💔Asking why this little boy was at the concert or why he was up so late is VICTIM BLAMING. It was an all ages show.Doing this creates an implied narrative that the crowd was to blame & they weren't. Crowds cannot manage their own density. Period.RIP Ezra. 🙏 @AP Very sad. 💔Asking why this little boy was at the concert or why he was up so late is VICTIM BLAMING. It was an all ages show. Doing this creates an implied narrative that the crowd was to blame & they weren't. Crowds cannot manage their own density. Period. RIP Ezra. 🙏

Treston had previously told ABC 13 that he wanted to use the concert as a bonding experience with his son Ezra Blount as he lived with his mother in Dallas. His father said,

"He was ready to go. When I found out that he was a big fan (of Travis Scott), I was like, "Oh yeah, we gotta go. We gotta go see Travis live."

His father has also posted a video on YouTube showcasing their moments together, including entering the Astroworld event on November 5.

