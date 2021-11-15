Ezra Blount GoFundMe: Dad raises more than $70,000 as 9-year-old son dies of Astroworld injuries 

On Sunday, November 14, nine-year-old Astroworld attendee Ezra Blount passed away after being in a medically-induced comatose state. The news of his unfortunate demise was reported to Houston's ABC13 by his family.
Blount family lawyer Ben Crump, who had also represented George Floyd's family, released a statement on his Twitter. The post read,
"The Blount family is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra's death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer."
Ezra Blount's untimely death from injuries sustained at the Astroworld event marks the tenth death toll since the tragedy. Furthermore, it makes him the youngest casualty amongst the event's victims. Previously, 14-year-old John Hilgert was the youngest victim of the fatal event.
What happened to Ezra Blount at Astroworld?
Ezra's father Treston Blount previously stated the condition of his son's health on a GoFundMe page set up by him.
He said:
"...due to his severe injuries which are swelling in the back of brain damage and trauma to nearly all organs we are certain that he was trampled and is still in (an) induced coma."
The GoFundMe page has raised over $70,000 of the $200,000 target. The fund is slated to be used for medical expenses from his injuries.
According to a previous report from ABC13, nine-year-old Ezra was on Treston's shoulders, awaiting Drake's appearance on stage. Treston passed out from the crowd surge, which caused Ezra to fall.
Erza was trampled by the chaotic crowd, which resulted in severe damage to his internal organs.
Here's how Twitteratis has been reacting to the unfortunate demise of Ezra Blount
While several people sympathized with Ezra's family for this tragedy, unfortunately, few questioned him being at the concert. Multiple tweets insinuated that a nine-year-old should not have attended the Astroworld concert.
Treston had previously told ABC 13 that he wanted to use the concert as a bonding experience with his son Ezra Blount as he lived with his mother in Dallas. His father said,
"He was ready to go. When I found out that he was a big fan (of Travis Scott), I was like, "Oh yeah, we gotta go. We gotta go see Travis live."
His father has also posted a video on YouTube showcasing their moments together, including entering the Astroworld event on November 5.