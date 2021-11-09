What happened to Ezra Blount? 9-year-old in coma after getting "trampled" at Travis Scott's Astroworld Fest

According to recent reports of the Astroworld Festival tragedy, nine-year-old Ezra Blount is in a medically-induced coma after sustaining severe injuries at the event.

Ezra reportedly sustained an injury to his major organs after being separated from his father at the event on Friday. However, his family was able to track him down after he was admitted to the hospital as an anonymous patient.

Travis Scott's Houston concert at the Astroworld Festival on November 5 experienced the tragedy that claimed eight young lives. Almost 300 people required minor medical assistance at the event. Furthermore, 11 of the 17 hospitalized attendees suffered cardiac arrest.

How did Ezra Blount sustain injuries at the Astroworld Fest?

Nine-year-old Ezra went to Travis Scott's Astroworld concert on Friday with his father. According to ABC13, when the chaos erupted at the event, Ezra was on top of his father's shoulders, awaiting Drake's arrival on the stage.

Amidst the frenzy, Ezra Blount's father, Treston, passed out from the crowd's pressure when Ezra fell as well. The nine-year-old Dallas native sustained severe injuries to his internal organs amidst the stampede.

In a GoFundMe fundraiser set up for his comatose son, Treston Blount said:

"I began to be crushed until I couldn't breathe I passed out And I woke up and my son was gone..."

Ezra Blount's current condition

Stefania Okolie @StefaniaOnABC13 Please lift this sweet boy in prayer. 9YO Ezra Blount was on his dads shoulders at #AstroWorld as he tried to protect him from crowd surge. His dad was overcome by pressure, Ezra fell and was trampled. His family says all organs are damaged, brain swelling- praying for a miracle Please lift this sweet boy in prayer. 9YO Ezra Blount was on his dads shoulders at #AstroWorld as he tried to protect him from crowd surge. His dad was overcome by pressure, Ezra fell and was trampled. His family says all organs are damaged, brain swelling- praying for a miracle https://t.co/zEO74XqK61

While giving a status on his son's condition, Treston mentioned in the GoFundMePage,

"due to his severe injuries which are swelling in the back of brain damage and trauma to nearly all organs we are certain that he was trampled and is still in induced coma."

Meanwhile, his grandfather told ABC13,

"How could this happen in the city of Houston? You know, when we go to concerts and different events we expect safety and security."

Ezra Blount's grandfather also added that Treston had taken his son to the concert to spend more time with him as the nine-year-old lives with his mother in Dallas.

According to a statement from his relatives to the Houston Chronicle, doctors believe that Ezra went into cardiac arrest.

