Fact Check: Did Burger King release a ‘Pride Whopper’ commercial this year? Viral claim debunked

A pride-themed advertisement for the fast food giant Burger King is making the rounds on Twitter this week, and has left netizens unhappy. However, the marketing poster was for the Pride Whopper, an old campaign that was first featured in a social media post in Austria on Jun 1, 2022.

Since Tuesday, May 23, 2023, several anti-LGBTQ Twitterati shared the old advertisement, including influencer, Oil London, ahead of the upcoming pride month.

The posts come at a time when several companies are being boycotted by right-wing conservatives, including Bud Light.

Oil London's post went viral with over 440000 views and thousands of likes. The Pride Whopper commercial ran through June 20, 2022, and was only served in Austria.

In 2022, Burger King Austria faced a backslash after its uninformed campaign

In June 2022, Burger King's Austrian unit shared an Instagram post with the hashtag, #TimeToBePRoud. They wrote:

"May we introduce? The Pride WHOPPER. With two matching buns for equal love and equal rights"

According to the post, in an effort to "stand for the equal rights of all identities and s*xual orientations," the limited-time hamburger sandwich would feature same-sided bun halves.

This innuendo-filled move was harshly criticized across the globe for its misinformed view on s*x within the community.

Following the public outcry, the German agency responsible for the Burger King commercial, Jung von Matt Donau, shared a LinkedIn post apologizing for not checking within the community and for its tone-deaf interpretation behind the Pride Whopper. They added:

"The intended message of the Pride Whopper was to spread equal love and equal rights... Our strongest concern is if we offended members of the LGBTQ Community with this campaign. If this is the case, we truly apologize."

The advertising agency further added that they "have learned their lesson" and in the future would "communicate with the LGBTQ community."

However, cybernauts remained unimpressed and called out the brand, Burger King, for corporate "rainbow-washing" and just using Pride month without truly having a grasp on what it truly is.

Burger King is not the only brand accused of corporate rainbow-washing

According to Urban Dictionary, the term refers to the act of using rainbow colors or rainbow imagery on their products and advertisements to prove that they are progressive and support the community without actually understanding and doing anything for a "tangible outcome."

During the 2022 Pride Month, food delivery company Postmates introduced the "world’s first Bottom-Friendly Menu," which gave food suggestions for those taking the "bottom position."

Postmates @Postmates You shouldn't miss a good meal for a good time. That’s why this Pride, we've teamed up with @DrEvanGoldstein and @smartthrob to create the world’s first Bottom-Friendly Menu (yup, it’s real). #EatWithPride You shouldn't miss a good meal for a good time. That’s why this Pride, we've teamed up with @DrEvanGoldstein and @smartthrob to create the world’s first Bottom-Friendly Menu (yup, it’s real). #EatWithPride https://t.co/03Fm8YJlAP

In 2019, British supermarket chain Marks & Spencer faced the wrath of internet users for their "LGBT Sandwich," which featured lettuce, guacamole, bacon, and tomato filling, all wrapped up in rainbow-themed packaging.

In a 2022 interview, assistant professor of communication at the American University, Scott Talan, explained to Forbes that social media is harshly critical of ad campaigns, which are no longer about the "products" but about the "brand."

He explained that even a small regional commercial like that for Pride Whopper has an impact on the global market. Talan added:

"The question is going to be how many people might be offended, and how offended they actually are..."

Burger King has not commented on the recent development.

